TOPPENISH — What initially appeared to be a costly bad break turned out to be the pivotal moment preceding Toppenish’s second-half scoring burst against Mount Baker on Friday night.
The Wildcats trailed by five points when an inadvertent whistle negated a long kick return and potentially a touchdown for Izaiah Maldonado, causing anger and confusion on the Toppenish sideline. But after nearly failing to recover an onside kick, the Wildcats roared to life in all phases of the game to score four touchdowns in less than six minutes.
“It riled us up,” wide receiver Nick Cortes said of the inadvertent whistle. “But you’ve got to bounce back and put some points up on the board.”
He scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass to put Toppenish ahead for good in a 48-31 win over Wildcat coach Jason Smith’s alma mater. Perez threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more, including a six-yard scramble on fourth down to give Toppenish a 32-25 lead.
But the senior and his explosive offense started slow in a game that kicked off at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than usual because of how far the Mountaineers traveled. They showed no ill effects from a long bus ride while jumping out to a 13-0 lead, and senior tailback Marcques George ran for a game-high 118 yards.
Perez said it took some time to adjust to the heavy pressure from Mount Baker’s defense, which contained the Toppenish running game all night. Instead, the Wildcats found success through short passes and a pair of longer throws by Perez on first-half touchdowns by senior Shane Rivera.
“That’s 6-4 over, I don’t know, a 5-7 or something corner, I’m taking my chances all the time,” Perez said. “I trust Shane for sure.”
Perez completed his last seven passes to finish 19 of 25 for 180 yards.
He also benefited from great field position set up by special teams. Toppenish capitalized on a long return by Maldonado in the first half, then scored touchdowns in the second half following a fumbled kick return, a four-yard punt and two bad snaps to the punter.
Cortes said it meant a lot for Toppenish to put up so many points after barely scoring enough to beat Mount Baker 26-22 on the road in last year’s 1A first round. The Wildcats (2-1) will look to keep rolling next Friday in their final nonleague game at Cashmere, set to kick off at 5 p.m.
Mount Baker 7 12 6 6 — 31
Toppenish 0 14 12 22 — 48
MB — Landon Smith 2 run (kick)
MB — Marcques George 8 run (kick failed)
Top — Shane Rivera 11 pass from Josh Perez (Izaiah Maldonado pass from Perez)
MB — Landon Hanstead 61 pass from Smith (run failed)
Top — Rivera 23 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Top — Perez 6 run (pass failed)
MB — George 9 run (run failed)
Top — Nick Cortes Jr. 16 pass from Perez (pass failed)
Top — Perez 1 run (Alek Zapien pass from Perez)
Top — Timmy Torres 2 run (kick failed)
Top — Perez 1 run (Anthony Ozuna pass from Perez)
MB — Tanyen Staton 36 pass from Smith (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — Mount Baker, George 17-118, Brady West 6-17, Smith 4-15, Wilhem Maloley 4-9, Hanstead 1-2. Toppenish, Timmy Torres 11-31, Ozuna 6-20, Kiyano Zuniga 2-9, Angelo Simental 2-4, Perez 6-0.
PASSING — Mount Baker, Smith 8-15-1-157. Toppenish, Perez 19-25-0-180, Torres 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING — Mount Baker, Hanstead 3-75, Staton 2-62, Dylan Moa 1-10, Hayden Rosse 1-7, West 1-3. Toppenish, Rivera 5-59, Cortes Jr. 5-49, Torres 5-44, Maldonado 3-34, Zapien 1-5, Adrian Villanueva 1-(-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.