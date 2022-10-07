TOPPENISH — Another dominant performance on both sides of the ball gave Toppenish its fifth straight win Friday night.
Josh Perez threw for three touchdowns and the Wildcats’ defense earned its second straight shutout to beat visiting Connell 27-0 in Toppenish’s final nonleague game of the regular season. Shane Rivera caught four passes for 163 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, his SCAC West-leading ninth of the season.
Fellow receiver Izaiah Maldonado caught a touchdown pass in the first half and threw for one in the second, connecting with Adrian Villanueva from 24 yards out. Running back Timmy Torres scored on a 14-yard pass in the second quarter while the Toppenish defense picked off two passes and held Connell to just 43 yards through the air.
Although Perez didn’t add to his season total of seven rushing touchdowns, he still ran for 23 yards to go with his 321 yards passing and no interceptions. Torres led the No. 6 Wildcats on the ground with 11 carries for 68 yards.
They improved to 5-1 and will return to SCAC West play next week to host La Salle.
Connell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Toppenish 7 13 7 0 — 27
Top — Shane Rivera 31 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)
Top — Izaiah Maldonado 25 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Timmy Torres 14 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Top — Adrian Villanueva 24 pass from Maldonado (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Connell, Adrian Magana 14-83, Jackson Forsyth 11-39, Carson Lloyd 5-(minus-18). Toppenish, Torres 11-68, Perez 6-23, Anthony Ozuna 2-9, Maldonado 2-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 1-(minus-2).
PASSING — Connell, Lloyd 6-21-2-43, Messiah Allen 2-4-0-12. Toppenish Perez 15-19-0-321, Maldonado 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING — Connell, Jordan Mendez 2-22, Cade Clyde 4-21, Kellen Riner 1-7, Landon Choi 1-5. Toppenish, Rivera 4-163, Villanueva 5-77, Torres 4-55, Maldonado 2-48, Zuniga 1-2.
