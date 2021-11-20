ROYAL CITY — Quarterback Derek Bergeson accounted for five touchdowns in the first half to lead top-seeded Royal to a 59-6 victory over Toppenish in the Class 1A state football quarterfinals on Saturday.
Bergeson threw for three scores and ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Knights opened a 49-0 lead at the break on their home field.
Royal (12-0) advances to the semifinals to face King's, a 10-7 winner over Lakeside. Eatonville and Lynden Christian will meet in the other 1A semifinal.
Toppenish, the SCAC West champion, finished its season at 11-1 with 16 wins in 2021. Junior running back Timmy Torres scored his 12th touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter.
• In the 2A quarterfinals, Prosser took on Lynden in Bellingham with a 7 p.m. kickoff. For more details, visit www.yakimaherald/sports.
Toppenish=0=0=0=6=—=6
Royal=21=28=7=3=—=59
Royal — Derek Bergeson 1 run (Angel Vega kick)
Royal — Eric Myrick 3 run (Vega kick)
Royal — D. Bergeson 1 run (Vega kick)
Royal — Luke Bergeson 60 pass from D. Bergeson (Vega kick)
Royal — Avery Ellis 41 run (Vega kick)
Royal — Jace Allred 10 pass from D. Bergeson (Vega kick)
Royal — Edgar Delarosa 15 pass from D. Bergeson (Vega kick)
Royal — Elijah Jenks 13 pass from Dylan Allred (Vega kick)
Royal — FG Vega 39
Topp — Timmy Torres 2 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Torres 6-7, Jason Grant 3-3, Anthony Ozuna 1-2, Izaiah Maldonado 1-(minus 4), Josh Perez 8-(minus 44). Royal, Ellis 8-86, D. Bergeson 7-45, Myrick 8-38, D. Allred 3-13, J. Allred 1-21, L. Allred 1-(minus 2).
PASSING — Topp, Perez 15-23-0-134, Grant 1-1-0-52. Royal, D. Bergeson 10-15-0-156, D. Allred 2-3-0-32, Ellis 1-1-0-28.
RECEIVING — Topp, Grant 4-38, Maldonado 3-65, Nick Cortes 3-59, Shane Rivera 3-25, Torres 1-1, Ozuna 1-(minus 2). Royal, L. Bergeson 3-93, Gunnar Anderson 2-43, J. Allred 2-20, Delarosa 2-8, Andon Delfoe 1-19, No. 2 1-15, Jenks 1-13, Ellis 1-5.
---
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
LYNDEN 54, PROSSER 20: At Bellingham, quarterback Kaeden Hermanutz threw for four touchdowns, including three to Kaleo Jandoc, and ran for one as the second-seeded Lions advanced to the semifinals with their victory at Civic Stadium.
Lynden (10-1) moves on to face North Kitsap, a 28-13 winner over Steilacoom.
Prosser scored twice in the first half on Trey Webb's pick-6 in the first quarter and Marcus Smith's 16-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Rivera in the second period. Smith's score pulled the Mustangs within 14-13 with 8:06 left in the first half.
But Lynden responded with three touchdowns before the break for a 33-13 lead.
Rivera added a second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give him 28 for the season.
The Mustangs finished 8-2.
Prosser=7=6=0=7=—=20
Lynden=14=19=21=0=—=54
Lynden — Kaleo Jandoc 41 pass from Kaedan Hermanutz (Troy Catello kick)
Prosser — Trey Webb 42 interception return (Max Flores kick)
Lynden — Jandoc 52 pass from Hermanutz (Catello kick)
Prosser — Marcus Smith 16 pass from Kaiden Rivera (kick blocked)
Lynden — Cade Slayton 1 run (kick failed) 20-13, 5:41 2Q.
Lynden — Campbell Nolte 3 run (kick failed)
Lynden — Jandoc 8 pass from Hermanutz (Catello kick), :19 2Q.
Lynden — Isaiah Stanley 12 pass from Hermanutz (Catello kick)
Lynden — Nolte 43 run (Catello kick)
Lynden — Hermanutz 3 run (Catello kick)
Prosser — Isaac Kernan 34 pass from Rivera (Flores kick)
