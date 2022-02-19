TACOMA — They just kept coming in waves, these utterly relentless Wildcats. On all the mats and all the podiums in the Tacoma Dome, nothing but the claws of cardinal and grey.
The 33rd edition Mat Classic was fully theirs and the reality of it on Saturday soared beyond expectations that were already untouchable.
Toppenish’s boys amassed the highest score in the history of the state wrestling championships while the girls completed their sharp rise to prominence with a matching title trophy — a shared dominance that produced 12 individual champions and 608 points.
That’s right, 608.
With 14 of their 19 state qualifiers reaching the Class 1A championship finals, Toppenish’s boys crushed the previous all-classes state record before those finals even began and finished with 10 champions and a staggering 402 points.
How incredible is that? The Wildcats more than quadrupled the score of the runner-up and if you add together the scores of the three other trophy teams it wouldn’t match the ‘Cats.
“This has been unbelievably fun, setting records and having so many champions,” said senior Horacio Godinez, the 138-pound champion who along with teammate Abel Nava became a three-time state champion. “We all work so hard together and we never let up. We just keep going as hard as we can.”
The Wildcats won eight of the first 10 weight classes and five consecutive finals between 120 and 145.
Joining Godinez and Nava on the climb to the top were Adan Estrada (106), Miguel Torrez (120), Kiyanno Zuniga (126), Marcos Torrez (132), Jermiah Zuniga (145), Kaiden Kintner (170), Joshua Luna (195) and Rocco Clark (285).
“This is a dream for us, our ultimate goal,” said Torrez, a senior and 10-6 winner at 120. “We grind away in our room together all season and we have a lot of goals. But setting the (scoring) record was the biggest one. This makes all the work worth it.”
Toppenish now as a run of three straight state team titles eight overall. The girls have that standard to shoot for and it hasn’t taken long to reach it.
With senior Isabella Morales (100) and junior Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) leading the way with individual titles, the girls rolled up 206 points to easily outdistance runner-up White River with 171.5.
Two years ago when Mat Classic was last held, Toppenish’s girls were 12th with 44 points and White River was the champion.
“It’s amazing to be a part of this,” said Morales, who dominated her 100-pound final with a 14-0 major decision for her second state title. “Getting my second title was definitely the goal, but being here with these awesome girls was the best thing. We wanted to make history with the boys.”
Rodriguez-Rios stormed through the 155 bracket with four straight pins and finished 34-0.
Mia Zuniga was runner-up at 120 as the Wildcats, who qualified eight for state, came away with seven medalists.
In the boys 1A tournament, Wapato’s Luis Barajas and Naches Valley’s Mitch Helgert were also winners, giving the SCAC West 12 champions. Toppenish’s Rocco Clark capped the remarkable day with a fall in the 285 final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.