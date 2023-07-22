FARGO, N.D. — Three Toppenish wrestlers earned All-American honors at US Wrestling's 16U and Junior Nationals this past week in Fargo.
Recent Toppenish graduate and two-time state champion Ruby Rodriguez-Rios took third place at 152 pounds in the Junior division with a record of 7-1 after four straight consolation wins following a quarterfinal loss to the eventual runner-up. Another Wildcat state champion, Justyce Zuniga, and Toppenish's Mia Zuniga both finished fourth.
Mia Zuniga, who also captured a state title as a senior in February, posted a 5-2 record with three consolation wins at 100 pounds. She lost in the quarterfinals and again in the third-place match.
Justyce, who will be back at Toppenish for his sophomore year, posted a 7-2 record with a pair of losses to Ohio's Karson Brown in the 16U 120-pound bracket. He won three straight consolation matches after falling in the quarterfinals.
Other Yakima Valley wrestlers competing in Fargo included Grandview's Ihanna Perez, who went 2-2 at 180 pounds in the Junior Women bracket. Toppenish's Anthony Nava went 1-2 in the 16U freestyle and 2-2 in the Greco-Roman 16U division, while another Wildcat, Marcos Torrez, bounced back from a first-round loss to win three straight matches at 138 pounds in the Junior Freestyle division.
