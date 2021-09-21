VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Curtis; 4, Tahoma; 5, Camas; 6, West Valley-Yakima; 7, Bellarmine Prep; 8, Graham-Kapowsin; 9, (tie) Wenatchee and Richland.
Class 3A: 1, Mount Spokane; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Capital; 4, Kelso; 5, Eastside Catholic; 6, Ferndale; 7, Central Kitsap; 8, Mead; 9, Peninsula; 10, (tie) Kennewick, Arlington and Roosevelt.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Burlington-Edison; 3, Washington; 4, White River; 5, Columbia River; 6, Ellensburg; 7, Steilacoom; 8, Pullman; 9, Tumwater; 10, (tie) Lynden and North Kitsap.
Class 1A: 1, Freeman; 2, (tie) Chelan and Overlake; 4, Castle Rock; 5, Lakeside; 6, Seattle Academy; 7, Annie Wright; 8, South Whidbey; 9, Lynden Christian; 10, King's.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, Northwest Christian; 7, Walla Walla Valley; 8, Tri-Cities Prep; 9, (tie) Asotin and Toutle Lake.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Odessa; 3, St. John-Endicott; 4, Darrington; 5, (tie) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Mossyrock and Pomeroy; 8, Naselle; 9, Mount Vernon Christian; 10, (tie) Moses Lake Christian and Willapa Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Camas; 3, Olympia; 4, Tahoma; 5, Lewis & Clark; 6, Eastlake; 7, Issaquah; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, Seattle Prep; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, North Central; 6, Mead; 7, Lakes; 8, Stadium; 9, Roosevelt; 10, Mercer Island.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Selah; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Lakewood; 6, Columbia River; 7, Bellingham; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Anacortes; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Northwest; 4, Bellevue Christian; 5, Meridian; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, Seton Catholic; 9, Riverside; 10, College Place.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, St. George's; 3, Ilwaco; 4, Asotin; 5, Davenport; 6, Morton-White Pass; 7, Cedar Tree Christian; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Pope John Paul II; 10, Manson.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Bellarmine Prep; 3, Eastlake; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Camas; 6, South Kitsap; 7, Eisenhower; 8, Wenatchee; 9, West Valley-Yakima; 10, Lake Stevens.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Central Kitsap; 5, Kennewick; 6, Gig Harbor; 7, Lake Washington; 8, North Central; 9, Rogers-Puyallup; 10, Liberty.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Ellensburg; 3, Sehome; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Shelton; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, Cascade; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, St. George’s; 6, Ilwaco; 7, Trout Lake; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Manson.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:03.37, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, West Valley 2:21.44, East Valley 2:22.13.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:04.01, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62, Robin Wiley (Selah) 2:25.96.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:20.07, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.76, Addy Flowers (Selah) 2:48.55, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:51.45, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 2:54.14.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 29.02, Gabi Young (Selah) 29.21, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 29.39, Sierra Newell (Selah) 29.64.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.67, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:21.62.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.43, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.47, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.70, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:07.39.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:19.90, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:29.15, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26, Robin Wiley (Selah) 6:42.36.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Ellensburg 2:05.19, Sunnyside 2:05.80, Eisenhower 2:07.95, East Valley 2:08.78.
100 back: Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.94, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.95, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.77, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:17.87, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:18.08.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:19.39, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:22.57, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:23.83, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:24.95.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:36.33, Davis 4:51.66, Eisenhower 4:52.52, West Valley 5:06.59.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 21
Player=School=Goals
Rachael Keller, Highland=12
Avah Farias, Highland=10
Shannah Mellick, East Valley=8
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger=8
Ivette Ramos, Highland=8
Lucia Martinez, Highland=5
Jordyn Peterson, East Valley=4
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg=4
Kimberly Madrigal, Granger=4
Esperanza Haro, Eisenhower=3
Abby Botten, Ellensburg=3
Dylan Phillip, Ellensburg=3
Alejandra Gutierrez, Highland=3
Marisa Badillo, La Salle=3
Ashlyn Morford, Selah=3
Jes Lizotte, West Valley=3
