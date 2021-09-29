VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, (tie) Camas and Tahoma; 5, Curtis; 6, Graham-Kapowsin; 7, West Valley-Yakima; 8, Wenatchee; 9, (tie) Bothell and Mount Si.
Class 3A: 1, (tie) Mount Spokane and Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Mead; 4, Capital; 5, Kelso; 6, Ferndale; 7, Eastside Catholic; 8, Arlington; 9, Central Kitsap; 10, Peninsula.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Washington; 3, Columbia River; 4, White River; 5, Burlington-Edison; 6, Steilacoom; 7, Ellensburg; 8, Pullman; 9, Lynden; 10, Tumwater.
Class 1A: 1, Overlake; 2, Freeman; 3, Lakeside; 4, Chelan; 5, (tie) Castle Rock and Seattle Academy; 7, Annie Wright; 8, South Whidbey; 9, Cashmere; 10, Lynden Christian.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, Northwest Christian; 7, Tri-Cities Prep; 8, Walla Walla Valley; 9, Toutle Lake; 10, Asotin.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, St. John-Endicott; 3, Odessa; 4, Mossyrock; 5, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 6, Darrington; 7, Naselle; 8, Mary Walker; 9, Pomeroy; 10, Willapa Valley.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Tahoma; 3, Lewis & Clark; 4, Eastlake; 5, Woodinville; 6, Central Valley; 7, Issaquah; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, North Central; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, Seattle Prep; 6, Mead; 7, Lakes; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Roosevelt; 10, Oak Harbor.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Selah; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Lakewood; 6, Columbia River; 7, Bellingham; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Anacortes; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Northwest; 4, Bellevue Christian; 5, Meridian; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, Seton Catholic; 9, Riverside; 10, College Place.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, St. George's; 3, Ilwaco; 4, Asotin; 5, Davenport; 6, Morton-White Pass; 7, Cedar Tree Christian; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Pope John Paul II; 10, Manson.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Eastlake; 3, Bellarmine Prep; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Skyline; 6, Camas; 7, Mount Si; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Issaquah; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Central Kitsap; 3, Blanchet; 4, Kennewick; 5, Gig Harbor; 6, Lake Washington; 7, North Central; 8, Rogers-Puyallup; 9, Holy Names; 10, Eastside Catholic.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Ellensburg; 3, Sehome; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Shelton; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, Cascade; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, St. George’s; 6, Ilwaco; 7, Northwest Christian; 8, Garfield-Palouse; 9, Manson; 10, Colfax.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:02.92, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, West Valley 2:21.44, East Valley 2:22.13.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:03.03, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:24.43.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:20.07, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:25.33, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.35, Addy Flowers (Selah) 2:48.55, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:51.45.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 26.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 26.88, Gabi Young (Selah) 28.62, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 29.02.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.36, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:21.62.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.29, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.35, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.70, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:05.38.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:17.06, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:26.40, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26, Robin Wiley (Selah) 6:34.35.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Eisenhower 2:03.58, Ellensburg 2:05.19, Sunnyside 2:05.80, East Valley 2:07.68.
100 back: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.67, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.20, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:16.62, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:17.87.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:19.39, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:22.14, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:23.83, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 1:24.32.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:32.31, Davis 4:51.66, Eisenhower 4:52.52, West Valley 5:06.59.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 28
Player=School=Goals
Shannah Mellick, East Valley=11
Dylan Phillip, Ellensburg=11
Soleil Hoefer, Prosser=10
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger=10
Marisa Badillo, La Salle=8
Ivette Ramos, Highland=8
Ashlyn Morford, Selah=7
Lucia Martinez, Highland=7
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg=6
Jes Lizotte, West Valley=5
Carly Mattson, Davis=5
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley=5
