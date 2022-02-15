The Yakima Valley Pippins announced the signing of seven current and future Pac-12 players for the 2022 season.
Huskies pitcher Peysen Sweeney plans to return for his second season at Yakima County Stadium, where he’ll be joined by college teammates Luke Rohleder and Reilly McAdams. The Pippins also added Washington signee Isaac Yeager and three members of UCLA’s latest recruiting class.
Rohleder broke Everett Community College’s single-season stolen base record as an outfielder in 2021 before transferring to UW, while McAdams hopes to make his first appearance pitching for the Huskies this spring. The righthander missed the 2021 season due to injury after leading the Seattle Metro League with a 0.81 ERA as a junior at Ingraham in 2019.
Yeager’s ready to join UW next fall after his senior season at Bishop Blanchet. The 6-foot-6 righthander has touched 91 miles per hour on his fastball and posted an ERA under 1.00 as a junior.
Lefty Chris Grothues and righty Jack O’Connor will add depth to the Pippins’ pitching staff before heading to UCLA next fall. The Bruins expect infielder Andrew Walters, ranked as the No. 9 player in California by Prep Baseball Report, to make an immediate impact after he spends his summer in Yakima.
The Pippins are scheduled to open their season at home June 3 against five-time defending champion Corvallis in a rematch of last summer’s West Coast League Championship series.
