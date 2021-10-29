ZILLAH — Toppenish spent significant practice time this fall running plays out a Wildcat formation with big, bruising receiver Jason Grant taking snaps.
The Wildcats coaching staff brought it out on Friday night when they needed to score in their most physical game of the season against Zillah's dominant defense. At least halfway through the final Toppenish scoring drive, everyone on the Leopards sideline knew who would be running the ball.
It didn't matter.
Grant's three-yard touchdown run put Toppenish ahead for good in a 14-7 road win, clinching the SCAC West title. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver carried the ball on all but one play during the 14-play, 65-yard drive and even added a two-point conversion.
"Without the line I wouldn't have been able to do anything," Grant said. "Right there, it was just pick a hole and run as hard as I can."
He also ran out of the formation to score the first points of the game late in the third quarter, three plays after catching a 36-yard pass from wide receiver Izaiah Maldonado. Smith said they incorporated a few nuances into Grant's running plays to make it more difficult for the defense to adjust quickly.
Zillah found a little more success running the ball, with Brayden Flood picking up nearly 100 yards. But Smith said preparation from the coaching staff helped the Wildcats stop all three of the Leopards' fourth-and-short attempts, including one 39 yards from the end zone on their final drive.
"(Coaches) spent an enormous amount of time, just an ungodly amount of time just preparing and putting kids in positions," Smith said. "It's important that they did that and the kids responded and did what they were asked to do."
Both teams went away from their starting quarterbacks and turned to smash-mouth football after failing to move the ball in a first half that featured just six total first downs. Flood's power run game carried Zillah's lone scoring drive, capped off by his one-yard touchdown run.
An extra point put the Leopards ahead 7-6 with 8:24 left, posing the biggest threat yet to the Wildcats' perfect 2021. They rallied to extend their win streak to 14 games and Grant credited the 29 departed seniors who helped the Wildcats go 5-0 in February and March without a postseason.
"I really feel like we could have done some damage there," Grant said. "But it's props to them. They're the ones who started it out for us."
This Toppenish team will find out how far it can go in the playoffs starting next week, when the Wildcats host College Place with a Class 1A state berth on the line. Smith told his players they're in uncharted history for the program, so they can't afford to take anything for granted and must play their best regardless of the opponent.
Zillah almost kept its final drive alive despite a costly unsportsmanlike penalty from the sideline that set up a first and 25 with about two minutes to play. The Leopards can still reach the state playoffs if they beat Connell at home next week.
Toppenish=0=0=6=8=—=14
Zillah=0=0=0=7=—=0
Top — Jason Grant 5 run (kick failed)
Zil — Brayden Flood 1 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Top — Grant 3 run (Grant run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Grant 19-72, Timmy Torres 10-25, Izaiah Maldonado 2-5, Perez 4-(minus-12); Zillah, Flood 22-98, VanCleave 8-29, Ivan Torres 3-9.
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 5-8-1-17, Maldonado 1-1-0-36; Zillah, VanCleave 7-9-0-55.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Grant 1-36, Shane Rivera 2-10, Maldonado 2-5, Nick Cortes 1-2; Zillah, Owen Avila 5-56, Julian Hernandez 2-(minus-1).
