An 80th minute goal by Sierra Downes helped Eisenhower stun red-hot West Valley at home Tuesday night.
Sparked by Kyley Cyr's 31 digs, West Valley shook off a slow start and powered its way to a four-set victory at Sunnyside in CBBN volleyball Tuesday night.
Selah's girls soccer team bounced back from a tough loss to avenge its only other CWAC defeat with a 2-0 victory at East Valley on Thursday.
Halfway through the regular season, Prosser football is right where it wants to be — unbeaten in the CWAC, ranked eighth in the Class 2A state poll with its lone loss to CBBN-leading Sunnyside in the season opener.
Bryana Barry had seven kills and three other players had six apiece as East Valley's balanced offense earned a sweep over Selah in CWAC volleyball Tuesday night at East Valley.
Carly Mattson scored two goals with the game winner in the 78th minute to lift Davis to a 2-1 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN girls soccer on Saturday.
GRANGER — Taryn Rising, Brook Blain and Rachel Gallagher all delivered double-digit kills to spark fourth-ranked Goldendale to a four-set victory over Granger in a showdown of EWAC West volleyball unbeatens Thursday night.
West Valley's girls soccer team is in the middle of a full week of practice with a league bye on Tuesday ahead of its next match at home on Saturday.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A last-minute goal gave Yakima Valley a much-needed 1-0 win over North Idaho Wednesday afternoon.