Handing Toppenish its first loss since joining the SCAC West won’t be easy this fall.
The Wildcats bring back plenty of talent ready to continue the seven-game league win streak they began after dropping down from 2A to 1A prior to the 2020-21 school year. They’re ranked No. 6 in Scorebook Live’s preseason poll and eager to build on a trip to the 1A quarterfinals last November.
Of course, it would be a mistake to count out Zillah, a perennial powerhouse looking to extend its streak of consecutive state tournament appearances to seven. The Leopards lost to the league champs by a single touchdown in each of the last two years, including a physical 14-7 Toppenish win last season.
That final game of the regular season decided the league title, and it could happen again with Zillah set to travel to Toppenish on Oct. 28.
As usual, Connell and defending champion Royal loom as the favorites to host winner-to-state crossover games from the top-heavy SCAC East. That puts a premium on the SCAC West’s top two spots and the accompanying home games for a chance to reach the playoffs.
The Leopards and Wildcats didn’t shy away from nonleague tests, highlighted by showdowns with Royal for both schools. Zillah will take on Ellensburg and CWAC favorite Prosser in their first two games, while Toppenish’s schedule features 2A Washougal and a rematch of the 2A first-round game against Mt. Baker that Toppenish won 34-29.
TOPPENISH: Despite losing offensive player of the year and dynamic first-team all-league safety Jason Grant, Toppenish returns a host of proven seniors at the skill positions. None will be more important than second-team all-league quarterback Josh Perez, and he’ll have some quality targets in first-team wide receiver Shane Rivera and first-team running back Timmy Torres, among others.
Linebackers Seth Ordaz and Joshua Luna will be back for their senior season to anchor a somewhat less experienced yet still talented defense, but the major question will be at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats lost two offensive lineman preparing to play in college this fall and they lost just about all their starters other than Luna, a first-team selection on the offensive line.
Perez and coach Jason Smith expect some growing pains up front but believe they’ll still find ways to thrive with so much firepower elsewhere on the field.
ZILLAH: The Leopards graduated their top three playmakers, quarterback Clay Delp, first-team wide receiver/return specialist Owen Avila and first-team running back Braydon Flood, the league’s defensive player of the year who moved under center when Delp went down due to injury. Four other first-team defensive players moved on as well.
That leaves a difficult task for Ryan Watson, who said sophomore Jayden Salme beat out two older players last spring to earn the starting quarterback job. Jon VanCleave, first-team safety Cash Laymon and Nakea John provide three quality wide receiver options, and Alex Martinez appears to be the leader of a group of sophomore running backs.
Zillah also possesses a valuable weapon in first-team all-league kicker Jorge Espinoza, who’s nearing the school record for points scored.
NACHES VALLEY: Replacing first-team all-league quarterback Grant Osborn and his favorite targets, Julian Rodriguez and Garren Gooler, won’t be easy. First-team linebacker Mitchell Helgert gives the Rangers a strong leader on defense and Jesse Benge offers some experience on the offensive line.
LA SALLE: A heavy reliance on youth last season could pay off for La Salle, with all-league players like junior defensive lineman Justus Barker and sophomore linebacker Johan Valladares ready to keep improving.
WAPATO: Former Toppenish offensive coordinator Ray Reyes clearly brought some enthusiasm back for Wapato football, drawing more than 60 players out to fall camp. Only one of the Wolves’ nine seniors played last season and all but 16 players on the roster are freshmen and sophomores, including sophomore running back Aiden Badonie.
The line of scrimmage should be a strength thanks to players like all-league returners Brian Strong and Ulises Macias Delgado, who earned recognition as a linebacker.
