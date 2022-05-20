TOPPENISH — A rare downpour and audible thunder without any visible lightning provided an ominous start to No. 1 Toppenish's quest for a 1A state title.
The Wildcats' spot in the quarterfinals hardly seemed certain for much of the match against No. 16 King's, which played one of 1A's toughest schedules, according to the WIAA's RPI rankings. But Toppenish's defense earned its fifth straight shutout and the Wildcats managed to break through enough for a 3-0 win, thanks in large part to the dynamic connection of midfielder Juan Diego Mendoza to Alexander Magana.
They struck first in the 16th minute, when Magana ran onto Mendoza's long pass and buried a hard, low shot from the edge of the penalty box. Magana just missed getting on the receiving end of several other dangerous passes, many of them from his fellow Columbia Basin signee, Mendoza.
"He's our playmaker," Magana said. "He controls everything. He's the engine of the team."
His play in the midfield kept Toppenish on the attack as it forced 10 saves from King's goalkeeper Benji Carr, the majority on long-range shots. Hector Godinez came up with two saves for the Wildcats, highlighted by a quick reaction to knock Eli Dreon's blast from close range over the bar and keep Toppenish ahead in the 58th minute.
King's defense tried to hold Magana in check by marking him with two defenders, but in the 68th minute he found enough space for a header off of another cross by Mendoza. The ball floated over Carr and into the net for Magana's 41st goal of the season, tying the Yakima Valley record set in 2003 by his club coach, Sunnyside's Junior Garcia.
Toppenish's third goal came a little more than a minute later, when Magana assisted freshman Trino Hernandez for his second goal in two games. The Wildcats' defense held strong to extend its unbeaten streak to 19 games and preserve its 13th shutout of the season.
It marked the first state win for most of Toppenish's starters, since only Magana, Mendoza and Godinez played in the Wildcats' win over Fife to take third-place at the 2A tournament three years ago. Hernandez said the seniors' leadership kept the young players focused on their goal.
"They told us we have to pick it up for them cause it's their last year," Hernandez said. "They want to make it far before they leave high school."
Next up will be a familiar matchup against No. 9 seed Highland, which beat Elma 2-1 in Friday's first game at Toppenish. The Wildcats won all three previous meetings between the SCAC West rivals, most recently by a 6-0 scoreline in the district championship.
Kickoff's set for 1 p.m. and the winner advances to a semifinal in Tumwater next Friday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (Juan Diego Mendoza), 16:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 68:00; 3, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez (Magana), 69:00.
Saves: Benji Carr (K) 10; Hector Godinez (T) 10.
