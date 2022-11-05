PASCO – Diana Camargo turned out for track last spring for the first time and liked running and racing. Turns out she’s good at it.

So the Wapato senior decided to give cross country a try this fall. Guess what? She’s really good at this.

Competing like she’s been doing it for years, Camargo placed fourth in Saturday’s Class 1A state championship race at Sun Willows Golf Course. Not only did she earn the program’s highest state finish ever, she ran the Valley’s best time of the day in 19 minutes, 4 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

No pressure, just go run.

“I just told myself to do the best I could,” said Camargo, who qualified for state in the 1,600 last spring. “I like cross country, the friends and community. It hurts to run hard for that long, but it’s good for you. It’s satisfying and today was fun.”

After a ninth-place finish here last year with no seniors, Naches Valley’s girls completed their quest for the program’s first team trophy, placing fourth.

Junior Brooke Miles climbed higher on the podium, placing sixth after being 11th a year ago. She ran 19:44 and while that was only two seconds faster than last year it was a clear indication of the effect high winds had all day.

Like Camargo, senior Taryn Huck turned in a highly successful first season in the sport, placing 14th to join Miles on the podium.

Allison Smith, Katrina Feriante and Audrey Smith closed out the scoring team for the Rangers, who tallied 141 points for a 50-point improvement over last year.

“They raced well and they’re proud of their achievement, which they should be,” said NV coach Brandon Wagner. “They ran their hearts out and got the first girls trophy for their school.”