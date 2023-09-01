LEAVENWORTH — Naches Valley scored on offense, defense and special teams in the second quarter to turn a tight contest into a 41-7 season-opening nonleague rout of Cascade on Thursday night.
The Rangers responded to the Kodiaks cutting their lead to seven with an 87-yard kick return by Tucker Stephens, a six-yard scoring run by Thane Denny and a Jett Hires 17-yard interception return to put the game out of reach.
Denny a bruiser on the ground for Naches, carrying the ball 24 times for 149 yards and three scores. He also snagged three passes for 20 yards, easily outgaining Cascade on his own, 179-135.
The Rangers defense didn't let the Kodiaks get any traction on offense, holding them to 2 of 11 on third down and forcing three turnovers.
Jesus Mendoza, who opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Mueller, was a standout on defense, pouncing on a fumble and intercepting Leavenworth.
Thursday was the Rangers' second win in five season-openers against the Kodiaks since 2018.
Naches Valley will travel to East Valley for a nonleague matchup on Sept. 8.
Cascade=0=7=0=0=0=—=7
Naches Valley=7=20-7=0=—=41
NV — Jesus Mendoza 17 pass from Dylan Mueller (Tucker Stephens kick)
NV — Thane Denny 6 run (Stephens kick)
C — 9 yard pass (kick good)
NV — Tucker Stephens 87 kick return (Stephens kick)
NV —Denny 6 run (kick failed)
NV — Jett Hires 17 interception return (Stephens kick)
NV — Denny 20 run (Stephens kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing — NV, Denny 24-149, Miguel Gaut 6-41, Mueller 1-(minus-1), Dayne Brownlow 1-(minus-1).
Passing — Mueller 12-17-1-107, Brownlow 3-4-0-38.
Receiving —Mendoza 6-58, Stephens 3-29, Hires 2-26, Denny 3-20, Landon Bennett 1-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.