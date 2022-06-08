Granger High School plans to host one last mile on its old track before a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.
Everyone’s welcome for the “last mile” walk around the 52-year-old track at noon, and the groundbreaking ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Pets and bicycles will not be permitted.
UNAFFILIATED BASEBALL
Patriots 9, Lightning 8
Highlights: Sam Rettig (P) 1-2, run, RBI.
