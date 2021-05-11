UNION GAP — Even the 14 months since Zillah played its last game couldn't fully explain its offensive struggles in the first half of Tuesday night's game at La Salle.
Coach Brandie Valadez said it was particularly unusual to see one of the team's best shooters, KK Bass, go ice cold against the Lightning's typical aggressive defense. But Bass never stopped shooting, and it paid off as the Leopards dominated the third quarter and answered a furious La Salle comeback to win 49-41.
"I laid into them a little bit (at halftime), I'm not gonna lie," Valadez said. "But that's something that they needed to hear. They were being really soft, I thought, and I thought they needed to step up and play the game that they normally play."
She encouraged her players to find their confidence inside and gradually move back out to the 3-point line after shooting 0 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half. Instead, not long after a Brynn Widner two-pointer to start the second half cut La Salle's lead to eight points, Iliana Ramos knocked down a three to spark an 18-1 run and begin a remarkable streak of 7 3-pointers on just 11 attempts.
Bass led the way with four on six attempts, then added two free throws with 26 seconds left to bring her total to 16 points for the game. Widner scored 16 points of her own and also hit two shots in the final minute from the free-throw line, where the Leopards made 14 of 18.
"At first, I just thought I was off," Bass said. "I just kept shooting until my shot was on."
She said the team's offensive outburst fired up the Leopards defensively as they gave up just one field goal in the first 10 minutes of the second half. La Salle coach Alyssa Goins thought her players didn't show enough patience to get the ball inside against Zillah's 2-3 zone, which held the 6-foot-2 Boise State commit to just eight points to go along with 17 rebounds and four blocks.
Guards for both teams faced intense pressure bringing the ball up the court, resulting in 23 turnovers for La Salle and 18 for Zillah. The Lightning turned several of those into points in the fourth quarter, earning them a brief 39-38 lead thanks to West Valley transfer Izzy Roberts' transition layup with less than three minutes remaining.
Maddie Wallace answered immediately with her first 3-pointer and Bass hit her last one on the next possession to put Zillah back in control. La Salle's loss snapped a 40-game win streak against SCAC opponents dating back to 2018, when unbeaten Zillah rallied late at home to win 53-51.
The Lightning had won the last six in the series, including a district championship and a quarterfinal matchup at the 1A state tournament in 2018. Bass said the intense rivalry's even more important for her since she transferred away from La Salle midway through her freshman season, and Valadez praised the sophomore for her poise after a disappointing first half.
"I think she needed this to just (gain) confidence in herself and to move forward," Valadez said. "I think this was huge for her."
In a season with no state tournament and uncertainty surrounding a potential district tournament that would likely need to be held after graduation, Zillah won't play many games bigger than a road test at the two-time defending league champions. Of course, the longtime rivals are scheduled to meet again in Zillah May 28.
The Leopards will try to carry their momentum into Thursday's game at College Place and plan to take on at least one nonleague challenger with a home game against 2A Prosser on June 1. La Salle's planning to take on Lynden Christian and King's later this year but will move forward with another SCAC opponent Thursday at Naches Valley.
ZILLAH — KK Bass 16, Brynn Widner 16, Wallace 6, Hollie Ziegler 4, Garza 4, Ramos 3, Nishi 0. 14-50 14-18 49.
LA SALLE — Hayley Stohr 10, Hull 8, Gillian Martin 5, Leah Ashby 5, Rylee Goins 2, Fuller 6, Roberts 5, Sigler 0, Gallegos 0. 15-49 10-18 41.
Zillah=6=6=20=17=—=49
La Salle=13=9=4=15=—=41
3-point goals: Zillah 7-22 (Bass 4-10, Widner 1-2, Ramos 1-2, Wallace 1-3), La Salle 1-11 (Ashby 1-5). Rebounds: Zillah 37 (Wallace 13), La Salle 39 (Hull 17). Turnovers: Zillah 18, La Salle 23. Steals: Zillah 16, La Salle 17. Fouls: Zillah 16, La Salle 17. Fouled out—None.