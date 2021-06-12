UNION GAP — La Salle’s senior class, and especially its forwards, spent most of the last four seasons consistently overwhelming opponents.
That didn’t change in their final game Saturday, a 66-35 win over Zillah to give the Lightning its fourth straight district title. Boise State signee Trista Hull totaled 19 points and 20 rebounds while her frontcourt partner since kindergarten, Hayley Stohr, added 17 points and five rebounds of her own.
“They’re such special seniors,” coach Alyssa Goins said. “Hayley’s been pretty overshadowed for her four years here, but she’s one of the best basketball players we’ve had play.”
Stohr relishes her role and said she’s developed a strong bond with Hull, noting they’ve learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses over the years. They combined to score La Salle’s first 11 points and the first eight to start the second half, when the Lightning stretched its lead out to double digits before cruising to the finish.
Although Hull hit a three on the game’s first possession, Stohr said La Salle wanted to keep attacking inside, especially given its struggles from outside the arc in a season-opening loss to Zillah that snapped a 40-game win streak against SCAC opponents. Goins said she never needed to make any adjustments as the Lightning only shot four threes — making three — and kept finding open looks near the basket.
Zillah’s offense went cold after senior Maddie Wallace knocked down the Leopards’ first three 3-point attempts for nine of her 12 points. Junior Brynn Widner posted team-highs of 13 points and six rebounds.
The loss of seven seniors will leave a big hole for La Salle, which reached the 1A state semifinals for three straight seasons and completed an unbeaten title run in 2019. Goins said she’s optimistic about the future for her underclassmen, and Stohr’s looking forward to seeing what Hull can do at the next level.
“She deserves every ounce of it,” said Stohr, who plans to enter Seattle University next fall as a junior thanks to the Running Start program and pursue a medical degree. “I really want to see her play.”