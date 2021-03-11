Naches Valley knew La Salle would want to do all it could to keep quarterback Grant Osborn and the dangerous Rangers offense off the field.
The Lightning's power run game succeeded for much of the night, moving the ball slowly and methodically down the field. But an inability to score gave Osborn the opening he needed, and the junior found his rhythm after halftime to rally his team for a 13-7 win Thursday at Marquette Stadium.
"I just wasn’t thinking about it too much," Osborn said. "Just knew I had to stay ready and was warming up on the sidelines with the receivers, getting timing down and stuff."
The Rangers proved defenses can't focus too much on one receiver when five different players caught six touchdown passes a week ago in a 48-17 win over Wapato. All five caught passes again Thursday and coach Matt Keeler said that variety of weapons provides a boost for an offense highly capable of big plays.
Still, La Salle's defense kept Naches Valley mostly quiet in the first half and recovered a fumble the one time the Rangers neared the goal line. Two Lightning drives comprised of at least 14 plays and lasting more than six minutes further limited Osborn's opportunities.
The third-year starter began finding a rhythm on the opening possession of the second half, when he completed four straight passes. That set up a deep throw down the right sideline to Noah Robles, who barely got into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown.
"That's what got us the win," Osborn said. "It kind of motivated all of us that we could do a lot better things than we'd been doing."
He took over at quarterback as a freshman and said coaches began to trust him a lot more in 2019, his first full year as a starter. Added maturity helped develop a stronger connection to Keeler, ensuring they both looked for the same things on certain plays.
A size advantage for 6-foot-4 wide receiver Garren Gooler made him a frequent target against the Lightning, leading to five catches for 67 yards. Osborn also likes to go to his most athletic receiver, Julian Rodriguez, who caught five passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
"He's just grown so much and put in a lot of time working and getting better," Keeler said of Osborn. "It's paying off. He's seeing things and reading things and making good decisions."
Naches Valley couldn't run much against a dominant defensive line led by Methodius Gerstenberger, who picked up one of La Salle's two sacks in the second half. He also helped pave the way for 236 yards rushing, including 142 for Dylan Bangs.
Still, the Rangers defense recovered a fumble and did just enough to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. A three and out gave La Salle one last chance, but Robles picked off a desperation heave on the game's final play.
Osborn totaled 226 passing yards in Naches Valley's lowest scoring game of the season and the Rangers will look to find more offense in two home games next week against Zillah and Kiona-Benton to close out the season. Keeler's understandably eager to see what Osborn can do with one more full season next fall, and he'll be bringing along some high expectations.
"I look at it as we can do a lot this year," Osborn said. "But we can do a lot more next year."
Naches Valley=0=0=7=6=—=13
La Salle=7=0=0=0=—=7
LS — Milo Nedrow 8 run (Alan Castellanos kick)
NV — Noah Robles 37 pass from Grant Osborn (Damon Oldenkamp kick)
NV — Julian Rodriguez 8 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naches Valley, Alex Bost 10-42, Osborn 4-(minus-4). La Salle, Dylan Bangs 20-142, Tyson Snell 17-52, Nedrow 10-25, Sy Sevigny 3-13, Nathan Do 3-4.
PASSING — Naches Valley, Osborn 15-21-1-226. La Salle, Nedrow 6-13-1-65.
RECEIVING — Naches Valley, Rodriguez 5-71, Garren Gooler 5-67, Robles 2-48, Xander Hires 2-27, Bost 1-13. La Salle, Sevigny 3-28, Tyson Snell 2-30, Nathan Do 1-7.