YAKIMA, Wash. — A day after playing the best defensive game of their season by far, La Salle's boys had the template to slow down a high-powered team fresh in their minds.
In their minds, yes, but unfortunately not in their legs.
Or against a team that couldn't seem to miss no matter how deep or contested its shots were.
With a steady stream of 11 3-pointers and a stellar overall shooting performance, Lynden Christian resisted the upset-minded Lightning to earn a 71-58 semifinal victory and a spot in Saturday's Class 1A state championship game.
The Lyncs, who buried 14 treys in last week's regional win over Zillah, made 26 of 41 shots for a brisk 63.4% and were deep enough — using platoon rotations and going 10 deep — to withstand La Salle's heated pressure.
"Credit to them for shooting the lights out," said La Salle coach Josh Caffrey. "We did a good job contesting most of those shots, but they did a better job making those shots."
After shutting down Cashmere's two top perimeter shooters, the Lightning could not rein in Lynden Christian's two aces as Jaden DeBoer connected on 10 of 14 shots for 28 points and Andrew DeVries made four of his six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 18 points.
"The difference was these kids were willing to step it out four feet further, which stretched us out and exposed some other areas," Caffrey explained. "Not only did they not miss from that far out, it was how they stretched us out that hurt as well."
And, ultimately, it also worn them out.
In a game where both coach's sons were the leading scorers, Malachy Caffrey scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter to keep La Salle within 33-23 at the break. Dom Sadeddin came off the bench in the third quarter to hit a 3-pointer and score five points as the Lightning were still within 10 at 48-38 heading into the final period.
But the attrition of three hard days in a row showed up when you might expect it — down the stretch — and the Lyncs pounced with a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter.
"Their depth coupled with this being our third game in three days had a lot to do with how we performed on the offensive end," Josh Caffrey said. "A lot of our shots were short. They were good shots, they just didn't fall today."
LC coach Roger DeBoer was on high alert for the ninth-seeded Lightning, who held No. 2 Cashmere to 38 points in Thursday's quarterfinals.
"We were very concerned having seen their regional game (an 80-59 win over Seton Catholic). You could tell this team was ready to make a run," DeBoer said. "Our depth was an advantage and we don't apologize for that. We've got 10 kids who can play and they've earned the right to. They share the minutes and they're unselfish about it."
Sahil Randhawa put together a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Daniel O'Connor chipped in nine points, and Kieran Kershaw had five rebounds and four steals for La Salle.
While Lynden Christian (22-5) will chase its seventh state title and receive its 28th trophy on Saturday, La Salle (21-7) will claim its first piece of state hardware when it faces Seattle Academy (24-2) for third and fifth place at 11:15 a.m.
Top-seeded Seattle Academy lost to King's 68-66 in overtime in Friday's first semifinal.
"The guys are pretty heartbroken because of the stage we were on and the opportunity we had," Caffrey said. "But it hurts because we were on that stage and it meant something, so it's OK that it hurts so much. But we're one of the few teams that is still playing and still has a chance to finish the season with a win."