UNION GAP — Lynden Christian held off La Salle 53-47 on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of the last two Class 1A girls state championship basketball teams.
Gillian Martin led the 2019 title-winning Lightning (8-2) with 15 points and Boise State-bound center Trista Hull posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Libby Stump tallied a game-high 23 points for the defending champion Lyncs, who improved to 6-0.
Lynden Christian had been averaging nearly 75 points coming into Saturday's game, where it faced the La Salle's usual pressing defense.
The Lightning visit Toppenish on Tuesday in a SCAC matchup.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Libby Stump 23, TeVelde 7, Roetcisoender 2, Fay 4, Mellema 7, Lexi Hernandez 10.
LA SALLE — Gillian Martin 15, Fuller 3, Sigler 2, Ashby 0, Stohr 9, Trista Hull 14, Roberts 0, Standley 4, Gallegos 0.
Lynden Christian=17=9=16=11=—=53
La Salle=18=7=8=14=—=47
Highlights: Hull (LS) 12 rebs.