La Salle football standout Ryan Kershaw called Washington State his dream school when he committed to the Cougars last May.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound two-way all-state selection will get a jump on realizing that dream when he enrolls in January. He'll wrap up his graduation requirements at La Salle later this month.
Kershaw will sign a letter of intent to play for the Pac-12 program during the early football signing period Dec. 16-18. His ability to start early came down to whether enough seniors left the program and opened up scholarships, since the NCAA ruled the 2020 season wouldn't count as a year of eligibility.
"I just heard this past weekend there's enough space for me so I could come up," Kershaw said. "My guess would be that I'll probably end up living with a few other early enrollees."
Early enrollment has become pretty routine, allowing football prospects to get a jump on their college studies and participate in spring practice.
Unfortunately for high school athletes, nothing has been pretty routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Washington football players, early college enrollment means they'll miss out on a senior season.
Football, if conditions allow, is scheduled to begin March 8 and finish May 9 in the revised schedule the WIAA released last month.
Kershaw rushed for 1,637 yards — at a more than 11 yards a carry — and scored 28 touchdowns during La Salle's 11-1 season in 2019. He also was named SCAC West defensive player of the year honors and was voted to the Class 1A all-state first team as a defensive end.
"That was a season with all my boys and that was probably the peak of our potential," Kershaw said. "Last year with all those seniors, that was just an incredible year. I would have probably liked to have had another season."
Kershaw is ranked among the top 25 senior recruits in the state and is scheduled to play linebacker for first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich.