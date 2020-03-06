YAKIMA, Wash. —La Salle’s defense put on another impressive display of how to slow down Cashmere and star guard Hailey Van Lith in Friday’s semifinals at the SunDome.
It took the Bulldogs almost seven minutes to score and they failed to reach 50 points for the first time during a dominant unbeaten season featuring several high-quality opponents. But Cashmere’s defense proved up to the challenge as well, and La Salle missed some key opportunities to stretch out its early lead in a 46-37 loss.
“I thought that the kids executed their defensive game plan to a T,” coach Alyssa Goins said. “We just couldn’t quite get anything on the offensive end of the court, which is a credit to Cashmere. They’re a very good defensive basketball team.”
Leah Ashby opened the scoring with the first of her three 3-pointers and Gillian Martin added two more for the Lightning, including one to put them back in front 27-24 midway through the third quarter. Still, Goins felt La Salle’s four-point halftime lead could have been bigger after it missed multiple layups and hit just four of 10 free throws.
Leading scorer Trista Hull struggled to find any openings against multiple defensive looks geared towards stopping her, and Van Lith credited Grace Erdmann for playing physical defense in the post. The Bulldogs nearly always kept a second defender near Hull and Bulldogs coach Brent Darnell put an emphasis on limiting her touches, which paid off as she finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
“You have to game plan for her,” Darnell said. “If you don’t, that’s like not game planning for Hailey Van Lith. You’re not very smart.”
The 6-foot-2 forward also blocked three shots and prevented Cashmere from scoring much inside the paint while battling a stomach flu, according to Goins. That forced Van Lith to rely on her jump shot and although she missed all of her 3-point attempts, the Louisville signee thrived from the mid-range to score 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.
That marked a significant difference from a year ago, when she shot poorly and scored just 15 points in a 41-35 semifinal loss. Van Lith said she knew it would be important to be patient and find spots on the floor where she could be successful against La Salle’s high-pressure defense.
An improved supporting cast stepped up for the Bulldogs in the third quarter, when Grace Hammond and Grace Erdmann both hit threes to turn a four-point deficit into a seven-point lead. La Salle cut it to two on a three from Ashby after Martin’s steal, but Van Lith took over from there, scoring 10 of Cashmere’s 12 fourth-quarter points.
Darnell told his players before the game it would need to grind out a win that might be ugly at times, and those words proved prophetic as both teams shot below 40% in the first half. The Bulldogs improved to 50% in the second half but La Salle never could settle into an offensive rhythm in front of a large, loud crowd comparable to what’s generally seen for state title games.
“Those kids are amped up and they’re working so hard and they’re so fast and so maybe you go into that lay-in a little bit harder than you’re used to,” Goins said. “Maybe the jump shot just comes off a little bit tougher than you’re used to.”
La Salle will try to regroup for Saturday’s third-place game against Freeman, which fell to Lynden Christian 45-25 in Friday’s late semifinal. The Lightning cruised to a 55-32 win behind 26 points from Hull when the two teams met in Spokane for regionals a week ago.
LA SALLE — Gillian Martin 10, Ashby 9, Stohr 2, Hull 7, Newman 6, Lancaster 0, Sigler 0, Klebaum 3. Totals 13-40 6-12 37.
CASHMERE — Hailey Van Lith 24, Hammond 3, Brown 3, Riley Johnson 10, Erdmann 5, Darnell 0, Brunner 1. Totals 16-41 10-16 46.
La Salle 5 15 7 10 — 37
Cashmere 3 13 18 12 — 46
Highlights: Martin (LS) 3 asts, 2 stls; Hayley Stohr (LS) 6 rebs; Trista Hull (LS) 8 rebs, 2 asts, 3 blks; Van Lith (C) 11 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls; Peyton Brown (C) 6 rebs.