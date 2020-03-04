We understand, of course, that it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.
That’s a bedrock truism in all of sports and there’s simply no questioning it. Except on those rare occasions when it’s not entirely accurate.
Sometimes a stellar start can overcome a shaky finish, and La Salle’s boys experienced that Wednes-day afternoon.
Scoring nearly half its points in the opening period and shooting 68% in the first half, the Lightning charged out to a commanding lead and then held on to beat Omak 63-56 for the program’s first victory in the SunDome at the Class 1A state tournament.
La Salle poured in 30 points in the first quarter and hit 17 of 25 shots by halftime, but Omak rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and got it down to a one-possession game before the Lightning hit enough free throws in the final minutes to seal it.
“It’s a good thing we had a great first quarter because it felt like we got a little worn out at the end,” said coach Josh Caffrey. “I saw it slowing down in the third quarter and it was hard to get it back. But thankfully we had a great start.”
Even after making just 6 of 19 shots in the second half, La Salle finished at a solid 52.3% for the game and added superior rebounding numbers.
All five starters scored in the blistering first quarter, and Sahil Randhawa and Malachy Caffrey went on to tally 15 points apiece with Kieran Kershaw adding 11. Kershaw also had six boards and four assists.
“We definitely came out pretty fast, playing with a lot of fire and looking to push the ball at every chance,” said Kershaw, La Salle’s all-time career scoring leader with 1,438 points. “It was nice to come out like that because it felt like that start won it for us.”
Omak trailed 41-26 at halftime and managed to cut the margin to single digits in the third quarter. But Malachy Caffrey’s second 3-pointer was part of a 7-0 closing run that pushed the advantage back to 54-39 heading into the final period.
The Pioneers were down 59-43 when they made one last try and it was a quick, decisive blast — a 13-0 blitz that slashed La Salle’s lead to 59-56 with two minutes left. But that’s where the rally stalled as Omak had three missed shots and a turnover over its next four possessions.
“That’s typical of this team — super strong first quarters,” Josh Caffrey noted. “We tell these guys it’s not nervous energy, it’s excited energy. But today that excited energy got spent and turned into a grind at the end.”
“We kept our composure,” Kershaw added. “It got closer at the end than we wanted, but we kept the lead and got the win.”
With one Caribou Trail League opponent dispatched, La Salle (20-5) will move on to another on Thursday with a 2 p.m. quarterfinal against second-seeded Cashmere (20-3), a team that beat the Lightning 72-50 on Jan. 29.
“Cashmere gave us a humbling the first time and we’ll have to play our absolute best on a day’s rest,” Caffrey said. “It will be the biggest challenge of our season, but at state that’s what you expect.”