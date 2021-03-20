La Salle wanted to test itself against the region's best competition, since it couldn't play in a 17th straight state tournament.
Unfortunately, the Lightning couldn't find a time for a game against CWAC champion Ellensburg or any local Class 4A teams. Instead, it settled for a 4-0 win over Selah and an unbeaten run through the SCAC regular season and district tournament, capped off by Saturday's 8-1 win over Connell.
"It's definitely a lot different," said Gillian Martin, a key starter on the team that won a state championship when she was a sophomore in 2018. "But this is a really strong team as well, so I feel like we definitely would have had the ability to get to a state championship if that was an opportunity."
She scored twice and added a late in La Salle's final game, which ended up as the smallest margin of victory for the Lightning (11-0) against 10 SCAC opponents. Sophomore Kendall Moore added another two goals and an assist.
Those two led La Salle's attack all season, often combining to set each other up for opportunities. Coach Roxcie Dills, an assistant for five years before taking over the top job this season, said it mirrored many past Lightning teams with two or three standouts and a strong cast of role players.
Rylee Goins put La Salle ahead in the third minute and it held just a one-goal lead for more than 30 minutes en route to its fourth consecutive district title. Freshman Nataly Pacheco scored twice and senior Lillian Sigler scored on a second-half blast from about 25 yards out.
Martin and four other seniors, including goalkeeper Hayley Stohr, will certainly be missed when La Salle returns for a full season next fall. But Dills said Moore can take over as the team's top scorer while also making everyone around her better, a challenge the midfielder said she's ready to embrace.
"I feel like I’m going to have to take more of a spot as a leader like (Martin) did," Moore said. "I’m just going to have to get the team ready earlier than usual so we work as a team and hopefully we have the same outcome."
She may also challenge the all-time school goals record Martin set earlier this season. The forward scored 138 goals, good for third all-time in the Yakima Valley.