The trophy La Salle took home Saturday afternoon reads '1A Boys Basketball 5th Place.'
What it represents to the Lightning program, however, is much more:
• The Lightning's first hardware in its sixth trip to the state tournament.
• Four games in four days in the SunDome, after battling just to get there a week earlier.
• Two victories — including one against No. 2 Cashmere — once in the Dome.
• A near-miss against top-seeded Seattle Academy in Saturday's trophy round after pushing eventual runner-up Lynden Christian in a semifinal the night before.
Yep, '5th Place' doesn't quite sum up what the Lightning did in its four-day stay, which ended with a 67-63 loss Saturday to the Cardinals.
"It's a pretty cool experience to put our name in the record book as the first team from our school (to place)," said La Salle senior Kieran Kershaw, who was a freshman along with Desmond Judd on the last state-qualifying La Salle team.
Kershaw, who put up a workmanlike line of seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists Saturday, capped his career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,457 points.
It was the team award, though, he said he cherished most.
"All the individual stuff, the all-league, is pretty cool, but doing this with my brothers is what's most special to me," he said.
Fellow first-team all-leaguer Malachy Caffrey, who scored a game-high 27 points and was voted first-team all-tournament Saturday, finished his one and — as a senior — his only year at La Salle, playing for his father, Josh Caffrey, the Lightning's first-year coach.
"It was super fun, I'm glad I got a chance to come here and play my last year for my dad," the younger Caffrey said.
Saturday's loss nearly became an epic comeback for La Salle.
Shooting just 33% in the first half, the Lightning trailed by as many as 16 points before a late surge trimmed Seattle Academy's lead to 38-27 at intermission.
La Salle continued to chip away with Malachy Caffrey and Sahil Randhawa leading the way.
Caffrey, who kept the Lightning afloat in the first half, scored 12 points in the second half while Randhawa had 18 of his 20 after the break to help La Salle cut the lead to 51-46 going into the fourth quarter.
"That's the fight in these boys," Malachy Caffrey said. "No lead is safe when we play anybody. Any one of us could go off, so we're never out of it."
The Lightning pulled to within one score several times in the fourth quarter but could never quite catch the Cardinals.
Leo DeBruhl had 20 points, Joe Cookson added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Teja Singh chipped in 13 points for Seattle Academy, which finished a program-best third place with a 25-2 record.
La Salle finished 21-7 with all of its losses to teams seeded in the top four of the 1A tournament or in the championship game.
"The ones that sting the most are the most important on the biggest stage," Josh Caffrey said. "Pretty soon that sting goes away and you get to appreciate that you were lucky enough and blessed enough to be on that stage."
SEATTLE ACADEMY — Welsh 9, Leo DeBruhl 20, Hulit 2, Joe Cookson 17, Allnutt 1, Teja Singh 13, C. DeBruhl 3, McCaw 0, McSherry 2, Davydov 0. Totals 22-55 16-23 67.
LA SALLE — Sedgwick 0, Sahil Randhawa 20, O’Connor 0, Kershaw 7, Malachy Caffrey 27, Esquivel 0, Judd 2, Sadeddin 7. Totals 22-62 15-20 63.
Seattle Academy 20 18 13 16 — 67
La Salle 10 17 19 17 — 63
Highlights: Lewis Welsh (SA) 6 rebs; L. DeBruhl (SA) 5 rebs, 4 asts; Cookson (SA) 11 rebs, 2 asts; Isaac Allnutt (SA) 8 rebs; Randhawa (LS) 5 rebs; Daniel O’Connor (LS) 7 rebs, 2 asts; Kieran Kershaw (LS )10 rebs, 4 asts; Caffrey (LS) 4 asts, 2 stls.