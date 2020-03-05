YAKIMA, Wash. — Six weeks ago, La Salle's boys took a trip to Cashmere and got outworked, outplayed, and most certainly outscored.
Nothing like a 22-point loss to slow a team's roll.
But it was not a waste of time. In fact, that 72-50 "humbling" changed everything for the Lightning and Thursday afternoon the effect of that transformation was in full view at the Class 1A state basketball tournament.
Facing those same Bulldogs, who owned the No. 2 seed and were a title contender here, La Salle competely reversed the outcome with a tenacious dose of defense and left the SunDome with a 48-38 quarterfinal victory that secured the program's first 1A trophy.
"We came in knowing we weren't suppose to win this game," said senior Malachy Caffrey. "But we came in with a plan, we were prepared and we executed it. They showed us the first time they have some great shooters, but we played amazing defense the whole game."
Held 22 points under its season average, Cashmere shot 34.9% from the field, made just 4 of 26 shots from 3-point distance and did not reach 20 points in either half as its 13-game win streak came to an end.
"I think that game at Cashmere was a real wake-up call for us," said coach Josh Caffrey, whose team has won 10 of 11 since that loss. "We came home and went to work on everything. It was humbling to get beat like that, but it kicked us into gear. This was the best team we've played all season, and this was the best game we've played all season."
Malachy Caffrey led the way with 15 points and Kieran Kershaw put together 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. But the key for La Salle's offense was balance as all seven players scored and the bench outscored's Cashmere's reserves 8-0.
While 6-foot-6 Carter Alberts was game's top scorer with 16 points and one of three Cashmere players in double figures, La Salle made brothers Sam and Nate Phillips work exceptionally hard for their combined 21 points.
Outside of that trio, the rest of Cashmere's team scored one point.
"Our defense won the game for us," said Josh Caffrey. "It was low-scoring to start out and that was good for us. It was just a huge defensive effort all the way through and I couldn't be more proud of how these kids stuck with it. That's a really good team and to hold them to 38 points is such a credit to our kids."
As in Wednesday's first-round victory, the Lightning started fast, led 28-19 at halftime and extended the advantage to 40-25 when Daniel O'Connor canned a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Closing out the 63-56 win over Omak was a mighty chore, but La Salle didn't let the big lead slip away this time.
Even though Cashmere had a golden opportunity.
The Lightning eventually hit an uncomfortable dry patch, missing its first six shots of the fourth quarter while getting stuck on 42 points. La Salle's first points in the final period came from Caffrey with 2:25 left in the game.
But despite that drought, Cashmere couldn't make a dent in the deficit, managing only to get within 42-33 at the 3:45 mark. During its scoreless run, La Salle protected its lead by forcing four turnovers and allowing only one field goal.
"We knew who the shooters were, we rotated, we were quick to the ball," said Malachy Caffrey, who scored 15 points for the second straight game. "The game plan worked perfectly, and we never let up."
The ninth-seeded Lightning (21-5) will play in the program's first-ever semifinal game against No. 6 Lynden Christian (23-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. For the football players, it will be a rematch of the state quarterfinals three months ago.
Semifinalists can place no lower than fifth, assuring the Lightning of its first state trophy.
King's and Seattle Academy will meet in the first semifinal at 3:45 p.m.
LA SALLE — Sedgwick 7, Randhawa 2, O’Connor 6, Kieran Kershaw 10, Malachy Caffrey 15, Judd 3, Sadeddin 5. Totals 18-44 10-16 48.
CASHMERE — Sam Phillips 10, Smith 0, Nate Phillips 11, Elliott 1, Carter Alberts 16, Ball 0, Schoening 0, Totals 15-43 4-8 38.
La Salle 13 15 14 6 — 48
Cashmere 7 12 11 8 — 38
Highlights: Nathan Sedgwick (LS) 2 blks; Sahil Randhawa (LS) 6 rebs, 4 asts; Daniel O’Connor (LS) 6 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls; Kershaw (LS) 5 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls; S. Phillips (C) 8 rebs, 3 asts; Brooks Elliott (C) 9 rebs, 4 asts, 2 blks; Alberts (C) 6 rebs.