YAKIMA, Wash. — La Salle's big three delivered big results Saturday afternoon.
Sahil Randhawa scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, Malachy Caffrey scored 24 points (14 in the first quarter) and Kieran Kershaw added 20 points, five assists and five steals as ninth-seeded Lightning rolled past No. 16 Seton Catholic 80-59 in a Class 1A regional at Eisenhower High School.
"We needed every bit from those guys, that was a really good team," La Salle coach Josh Caffrey said. "My guys executed probably better than they have all year."
After Caffrey's big opening quarter in which helped the Lightning open an 8-point lead, Randhawa took the lead, scoring 10 and nine points in the second and third quarters, respectively.
Caffrey, quiet in the middle two periods, had 10 in the fourth while Kershaw added eight.
The victory pushes La Salle, which improved to 19-5, into a first-round state matchup Wednesday against No. 8 Omak, which lost to top-seeded Seattle Academy 72-53 on Saturday.
The Lightning and Pioneers are scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal against No. 2 Cashmere, which topped seventh-seeded King's Way Christian on Saturday.
"I haven't started the research," the first-year coach said of Omak. "But I know they play in a tough, physical league and are well-coached and fundamentally sound.
"I'm sure we're in for a test."
La Salle returns to state in the SunDome for state for the first time since 2017. They fell a game short of the regional round last year.
"We have seven seniors and (extending the season) was definitelty the them," Josh Caffrey said. "We said, 'we win one more game, we play one more game."
Andy Olson scored a team-high 14 points and Gabe Anderson and Xavian rushing each scored 13 points to lead Seton Catholic, which finished the season 13-11.
SETON CATHOLIC — Ball 8, George 0, Pitzer 4, Sihel 0, Hannam 3, Westrick 0, Gabe Anderson 13, Xavian Rushing 13, Andy Olson 14, Cowger 2, Young 2.
LA SALLE — Esquivel 0, Sedgwick 2, O'Connor 6, Sahil Randhawa 26, O'Connor 0, Kieran Kershaw 20, Malachy Caffrey 24, Gaethle 0, Judd 0, Do. Sadeddin 2, De. Sadeddin 0.
Seton Catholic=16=12=17=14=—=59
La Salle=24=14=13=29=—=80
La Salle highlights: Sahil Randhawa 15 rebs.; Kieran Kershaw 5 assts., 5 stls.