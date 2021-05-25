CONNELL — La Salle rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Connell 51-46 and pick up a SCAC road victory against the previously unbeaten Eagles.
Trista Hull scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Lightning erase a four-point deficit in the last eight minutes. The win moved La Salle into a three-way tie with Zillah and Connell atop the SCAC standings.
La Salle will look to avenge its lone loss at Zillah on Friday.
LA SALLE — Martin 3, Fuller 5, Sigler 0, Ashby 5, Stohr 4, Trista Hull 24, Roberts 0, Standley 6, Wells 0, Price 0, Gallegos 4.
CONNELL -- McGary 0, Thompson 6, Maggie Smith 18, Paulson 0, Madison Smith 16, Clyde 2, Jenks 0, Rodriguez 2, Booth 2.
La Salle=14=11=10=16=—=51
Connell=12=13=14=7=—=46
La Salle highlights: Hull 12 rebs, Courtney Standley 8 rebs.
---
ZILLAH 66, WAPATO 53: At Wapato, Mia Hicks scored a game-high 18 points, KK Bass had 12, Hollie Ziegler added 11 and the Leopards outscored the Wolves 23-4 in the fourth to rally for the victory.
Jordan Espinoza led Wapato with 11 and Ariana Cordova had 10.
ZILLAH — Widner 8, Mia Hicks 18, Hollie Ziegler 11, Flood 0, Esquivel 0, Garza 4, Nishi 3, Oliver 2, Ramos 0, Wallace 8, KK Bass 12.
WAPATO — Ariana Cordova 10, Kenoras 9, Hamilton 0, Estrada 8, Morales 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, Grunlose 0, Colin 6, Alvarado 9, Meninick 0.
Zillah=13=15=15=23=—=66
Wapato=16=15=18=4=—=53
---
NACHES VALLEY 56, COLLEGE PLACE 50: At College Place, Allison Uecker scored 27 points to lead the Rangers to their second win. They'll host Wapato on Thursday.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 27, Taylor Dunbar 10, A. Kime 7, M. Kime 7, Christopherson 3, St. Martin 2, Hargroves 0, Yates 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Madilyn Neil 14, Cali Long 14, Sumitrah 7, Weaver 5, Thompson 4, Foertsch 4, Hill 1.
Naches Valley=11=12=17=16=—=56
College Place=13=17=12=8=—=50
---
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 56, DAVIS 46: At Sunnyside, Bienemi Sanchez scored 16 points for the Grizzlies, who lost a halftime lead before storming back in the fourth quarter. Sunnyside will play at Wenatchee and Davis will host Eisenhower on Saturday.
DAVIS — Guevara 0, Gomez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 19, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Valentinez 6, Rodriguez 5, Hohner 2, Patterson 9, Torres 0, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 5.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Bienemi Sanchez 16, Ramirez 4, Paris Wilson 15, Carrizales 6, Schmahl 0, Lopez 0, Puente 2, Mia Hernandez 11, Zamora 2, Garza 0.
Davis=11=11=14=10=—=46
Sunnyside=11=15=8=22=—=56
Highlights: Sanchez 3 assts; Puente 3 assts; Hernandez 3 assts; Wilson 7 rebs, 3 stls; Ramirez 3 stls,
---
CWAC
PROSSER 58, GRANDVIEW 32: At Prosser, Halle Wright scored 23 points to pace the Mustangs, who held the Greyhounds to 13 points in the second half. Prosser will host Ellensburg Friday and Grandview will play a nonleague game Saturday against Naches Valley.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 0, Castro 0, Prieto 4, Trevino 5, Medina 7, Richey 9, Castilleja 4, Black 2, Copeland 1, Yanetska 0, Bentley 0.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Bestebreur 9, Maljaars 0, Cortes 0, Blair 3, Taylor 7, Alexis Harris 10, Halle Wright 23, Ibarra 2.
Grandview=8=11=7=6=—=32
Prosser=17=17=12=12=—=58
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 61, POMEROY 50: At Pomeroy, Jada Liulamaga recorded another triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to carry the Eagles to a road win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills 10, Eagleheart 4, George 0, Lucei 0, Randall 5, Gwen Dawes 17, Cardenas 0, Jayda Liulamaga 23, Scabbyrobe 2, Starr 0.
POMEROY — Caruso 2, Ruchert 0, Maya Kowatch 17, Herres 6, Keely Maves 19, Dixon 4, Brewer 0, Bagby 0, Pemberton 0, Gingerich 2.
Yakama Tribal=12=22=7=20=—=61
Pomeroy=12=13=4=21=—=50
YT Highlights: Liulamaga 13 rebs, 11 assists; Sydrah Eagleheart 8 rebs; Dawes 6 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 68, WENATCHEE 11: At Wenatchee, Dylan Philip scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs in a nonleague road matchup. They'll play at Prosser on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 14, Leishman 6, Demis 0, Rogel 7, Anderson 8, Smith 7, Kennedy-Colson 6, Whitney 3, Blume 9, Hartrick 8.
WENATCHEE — Dorey 0, Volyn 0, Hyde 2, Boles 0, Blauman 5, Delvo 0, Stirling 2, Ogle 2.
Ellensburg=19=26=16=7=—=68
Wenatchee=7=2=0=2=—=11
---
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 76, SUNNYSIDE 58: At Sunnyside, Robert Galindo scored 27 points to pace the Pirates and help offset 35 points from Grizzlies' senior Daniel Singleterry. Davis will host Eisenhower while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee 12, Mendez 5, Robert Galindo 27, Navarro 0, Blake Garza 10, Brown 2, Soterakopoulos 0, Tweety 0, Anderson 2, Dhantay Bennet-Joe 18.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 4, Ramos 0, Lopez 2, Brent Maldonaldo 10, Montelongo 2, Ervin 0, Daniel Singleterry 35, Cazares 1, Salinas 4, McNair 0, Ramirez 0.
Sunnyside=7=22=15=14
Davis=18=17=22=19
---
WEST VALLEY 59, EISENHOWER 33: At West Valley, Hunter Schlepp made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 16 points and teammates Logan Kinloch and Jaxson Cluff netted 13 apiece as the Rams moved to 2-0. West Valley will host Eastmont on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Davis 0, Miller 0, Nahum Garent 12, Simmons 0, Schwehm 0, Tasker 0, Berumen 0, Isaac McDonald 19.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Cluff 13, Logan Kinloch 13, Matheny 5, Hunter Schlepp 16, Goldsmith 6, Wilburn 2, Perez 0, Hatfield 3, Trammell 0, Cassel 0, Mata 1, Anderson 0.
Eisenhower=9=6=11=7=—=33
West Valley=14=14=16=15=—=59
Highlights: Kinloch (WV) 8 rebs, 3 assts.
---
CWAC
SELAH 75, EAST VALLEY 52: At East Valley, Noah Pepper led three players in double figures with 27 points for the Vikings, who surged away with a 23-9 second quarter. Selah plays at Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Garza 7, Smith 2, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 0, Jack Kuhn 14, Jace Durand 11, J. Zambito 7, Noah Pepper 27, Correia 2, Lakey 0, Giles 0, Young 3, Jones 0.
EAST VALLEY — Ko. Taylor 0, Teegan Hooper 10, Tyrus Johnson 17, Miller 0, Field 0, Khale Calhoun 14, Deveny 3, Uriostegui 0, Ka. Taylor 0, Rosales 0, Sluder 0, Locke 6, Walser 2.
Selah=14=23=22=16=—=75
East Valley=15=9=13=15=—=52
---
PROSSER 89, GRANDVIEW 64: At Prosser, Kory McClure scored 18 points to lead five different Mustangs in double figures. Prosser will host Ellensburg on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 14, Castilleja 5, Noe Medina 19, Castro 2, A. Garza 3, J. Garza 2, Rodriguez 9, Torres 2, L. Dorsett 10.
PROSSER — Reyes 7, Kolbe Phillips 12, Swift 8, Kaiden Rivera 10, Inions 2, Kory McClure 18, Draeden Griffiths 10, Weinmann 9, Haden Hicks 10, Gonzalez 3, Flores 0.
Grandview 10=19=17=18=—=64
Prosser=14=18=30=27=—=89
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 95, WAPATO 81: At Wapato, Clay Delp scored a team-high 26 points and the Leopards pulled away in a 31-point fourth quarter. They'll host La Salle on Friday.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 26, Garza 5, Avila 0, Favilla 5, Medrano 4, Torres 1, Ashton Waldman 10, Teegan Waldman 17, John 8, Luke Navarre 16, Juerez 3.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 24, Walsey 4, Goudy 5, Matthew Alvarado 17, Ruiz 0, Hinojosa 4, Delgadillo 3, Tadena 3, Richardson 7, Bill 7, Dellente 0, McConville 7.
Zillah=23=31=26=15=—=95
Wapato=16=11=23=31=—=81
---
NACHES VALLEY 71, COLLEGE PLACE 53: At College Place, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Rangers to a road win.
NACHES VALLEY — Noah Robles 8, Porter Abrams 6, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 25, Gooler 3, Hires 2, Dom Saddedin 11, Gaethle 0, M. Sadeddin 2, Nedrow 2, Benge 8, Osborn 4.
COLLEGE PLACE — Case 7, Hamada 6, Willis 4, Christensen 4, Howard 6, Shreind 0, Sanchez 6, Durand 4, Vera 0, Fry 8, Parsons 8, Corbett 0.
Naches Valley=13=20=17=21=—=71
College Place=20=14=14=5=—=53
---
CONNELL 44, LA SALLE 31: At Connell, Marcus Cobar grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six points for the Lightning Monday night.
LA SALLE — Garza 2, Sevigny 5, O'Conner 9, Zamora 4, McCart 3, Cobar 6, Sanchez 2, Judd 0.
CONNELL — Ruben Holt 20, Trever Johnson 10, Freeman 8, Martinez 6, Saucedo 0, Turner 0, Burgoyne 0.
La Salle=10=9=2=10=—=31
Connell=7=3=17=17=—=44
Highlights: Marcus Cobar 10 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 74, POMEROY 39: At Pomeroy, Lester Wahsise scored 15 points to complement five assists and six rebounds for the Eagles, who will play at rival Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Gleason 0, Lester Wahsise 15, Trevor Lewis 11, Mylo Jones 14, Faluskin 3, Visaya 2, Bueno 0, Mahle 3, Hart 4, Dawes 6, Josh Speedis 10, Arbuckle 8.
POMEROY — Fruh 0, Trent Gwinn 23, Bott 0, Kimble 8, Magill 0, B. Mings 0, J Mings 4, Severs 0, Slusser 0, Roberts 4, Vecchio 0.
Yakama Tribal=21=28=13=12=—=74
Pomeroy=8=6=12=11=—=39
YT highlights: Wahsise 5 assts, 6 rebs; Justice Hart 2 blks, 6 assists, 8 rebs; Speedis 5 rebs; Travis Arbuckle 7 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 71, TOUCHET 24: At Touchet, Nate Moore scored 14 points and the Knights exploded for 33 in the second quarter to pull away.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Berg 0, Duim 2, Nate Moore 14, Justin Van Wieringen 13, Jech 4, Bosma 5, B. Smeenk 0, C. Smeenk 0, De Boer 3, Groeneweg 6, Roedell 4.
TOUCHET — Orozco 9, Martinez 6, Ogden 0, Gonzalez 6, Zessia 2, Krumbah 0, Rincon 1, Kincaid 0, Godinez 0, Salmon 0, Zamara 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=7=33=22=9=—=71
Touchet=6=5=4=9=—=24
---
NONLEAGUE
WENATCHEE 70, ELLENSBURG 58: At Wenatchee, Cade Gibson tallied 20 points for the Bulldogs, who will play at Prosser on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 4, Cade Gibson 20, Nealey 8, Andaya 1, Mayo 2, JT Fenz 10, Emmett Fenz 13, Lewis 0.
WENATCHEE — Scoring not available.