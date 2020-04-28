What made this so special for Highland, aside from the thrilling overtime title victory, was how small a school it was competing in a 2A-1A classification against many schools three times its size.
The WIAA moved the 1A state tournament from the fall to spring the following year and the Scotties, despite rebuilding under a new coach, captured another state title and became the first public school to win the 1A championship.
SUMNER — The Drive.
The Catch.
The Shot.
Memorable sports moments one and all.
Now, Highland High School has one of those defining moments of its own — the Golden Goal.
And on the scale of dramatics, Leo Diaz’s punctuation mark to a glorious prep career was off the charts.
The senior forward’s bending shot from a near-impossible angle in the right corner of the field somehow found the far corner of the net as time expired in the first overtime, and Highland rallied for a 2-1 victory over Archbishop Murphy in the Class 2A-1A state championship game Saturday afternoon at Sunset Chev Stadium.
“That’s a golden goal. That’s not just any other goal,” teammate Jose Guzman said of the sudden-death score. “I hope they’ll be talking about it (in Cowiche) years from now.”
This group of Scotties certainly will be.
“This is something I’ll tell my kids and grandkids about,” goalie Armando Vaca said.
“This feels really good,” Guzman said. “I’ve never felt like this before.”
Those good vibes were the result of a gritty Highland effort from the Scotties, who despite dominating play, trailed from the 12th minute until the 66th minute when Guzman finally found an opening from 15 yards out in what was an otherwise air-tight Wildcat defense.
“No matter how much you dominate play, if you don’t make scores, it means nothing,” Highland coach Alberto Daniel said. “But these guys didn’t quit.”
Not even with time running out in the first of two five-minute, sudden-death overtimes.
With about 10 seconds left, Guzman got the ball in the midfield and passed ahead to Diaz, who raced deep into the right corner with a defender stride for stride on his left side.
“I had maybe 12 inches from both the end line and the sideline,” said Diaz of his ultimate spot on the field, making his winning shot essentially the same as a corner kick.
With time about to expire, Diaz got just enough clearance on the defender, turned and right-footed a shot towards the net. Archbishop Murphy goalie Alex Ungs was anchored at the near post and watched the ball sail past, expecting it to go harmlessly wide. Instead, the ball curved back in and found the upper netting just inside the far post.
“I heard the crowd counting down (the clock) and heard three, so I just shot. I didn’t want another overtime,” said Diaz, who couldn’t see the scoreboard clock. “I thought it was going over the bar, but when saw it hit the net, I looked back at the clock and just started to celebrate.
“This feels great. There’s no better feeling.”
“I’ve never seen a shot like that, especially with that amount of time left,” Ungs told The Seattle Times. “It definitely was a good shot. It looked like it was going (wide), but it knuckled and the wind took it into that corner.
“He deserves credit. It takes a lot of courage to take a shot like that. It was a tough shot.”
“I was already thinking about a second overtime,” Daniel said. “I saw the shot and thought it was going over the crossbar. Then I saw the net move. I was never so happy to see the referee (signal a goal).”
That goal was a remarkable piece of individual effort by Diaz, but it also put an exclamation mark on a total team effort in which the Scotties refused to give up despite being continually turned away by the Wildcats and specifically Ungs, who made several point-blank saves to get his team into overtime.
“We’ve been fighting like that the whole season,” said Diaz, who had the assist on Guzman’s tying goal.
“We were frustrated but we knew we had to persevere,” Guzman said. “We had to fight for everything and everyone gave it there all.”
“The seniors left it all out there,” said Vaca, who did his part with 16 saves. “They kept fighting and kept their heads up.”
“These boys, they’re the ones with the heart and the talent,” Daniel said. “They’ve worked so hard. They’ve worked to keep their grades. It’s all paid off. That’s the result right here.”
Saturday’s effort, which several players said was symbolic of the team’s entire season, came in front of a large, boisterous Highland crowd that erupted in joy after Diaz’s winner, celebrating just the second team state championship for the small school. The first was a boys basketball title in 1988.
“I give it up to the communities of Cowiche, Tieton and Naches Heights,” Vaca said. “They’ve supported us from Day 1.
“This was real important for the community and the school,” said Diaz, whose goal was his 37th goal this season and 10th in the postseason. “No one thought this would happen in soccer. Dreams do come true.”