TOPPENISH — On a day of big upsets in the 1A soccer quarterfinals, Highland pulled off perhaps the biggest one of all.
The No. 9 seed Scotties scored early against No. 1 Toppenish and goalkeeper Jesus Gonzalez gave the team a jolt of energy with a penalty kick save to preserve the lead in the first half. After a 90-minute lightning delay, Highland’s defense stood tall to become the first team to shut out the Wildcats’ dynamic attack for a 2-0 win.
“Our mindset today was we don’t have anything to lose,” Wagner said. “Everybody expects Toppenish to win. Nobody expects us to win.”
After all, Toppenish came out on top in the first three meetings between the two rivals, including a 6-0 district championship rout. The Wildcats brought a 19-game unbeaten streak into Saturday’s match after beating King’s 3-0 while Highland needed a second-half comeback to knock off Elma 2-1 on Friday.
An early penalty kick by Alex Ramos put the Scotties ahead, and Salvador Ceja slid in to score off a pass by Jesus Esquivel late in the second half. Highland found a way to contain SCAC player of the year Alexander Magana, who scored eight goals against the Scotties this season, including four in the district title.
“We knew we needed to be solid against him,” Wagner said. “We knew we needed to keep our shape and not give him a ton of space in behind.”
He emphasized adherence to the gameplan was key to giving Highland its first state semifinal berth since 2016, when the Scotties captured fourth place. This time they’ll face No. 12 University Prep next Friday at 2 p.m. in Tumwater, following the other semifinal between No. 2 The Bush School and No. 14 Seattle Academy.
But Highland might have to play its semifinal without Wagner on the sideline, since he received a red card following yellow cards in the second half for an illegal bracelet worn by a player and players illegally going on and off the field during their second goal celebration.
Wagner said the school plans to file an appeal with the WIAA.
First half: 1, Highland, Alex Ramos.
Second half: 2, Highland, Salvador Ceja (Jesus Esquivel).
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 6; Hector Godinez (T) 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.