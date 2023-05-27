RENTON — A second straight day of poor finishing couldn't keep Highland from capturing another third-place trophy Saturday at Renton Memorial Stadium.
Rudy Silva's late penalty kick on a foul near the edge of the box saved the No. 4 Scotties, and they converted eight straight shots from the spot to salvage a 2-1 (8-7 SO) win over No. 7 Seton Catholic. Senior goalkeeper Alejandro Silva delivered a crucial save before junior midfielder Albert Magallon buried the game-winner into the lower left corner.
"Our midfield played really well today," Highland coach Greg Wagner said in a phone interview. "They did exactly what we'd hoped they would do. We moved the ball. We possessed the ball."
SCAC West player of the year Miguel Romero and Rudy Silva patrolled the middle, while juniors Magallon and Yahir Castro offered support on the wings. Wagner said sophomore Juanluis Gonzalez offered a big boost in his 30 minutes off the bench, showing his potential to be a key part of next season's team.
Last year's third-place squad featured ten seniors, including five starters, so Wagner said inexperience and nerves still affected Highland this weekend. After netting at least two goals in all but one of their first 22 matches this season, the Scotties scored only once in 170 minutes.
Part of that could be attributed to Seton Catholic's freshman goalkeeper Dylan Hamilton, who Wagner said turned in the best game he's seen from anyone in goal this season. The Scotties totaled around 15 shots, while Alejandro Silva faced far less work behind a stout Highland defense.
He'll graduate this spring along with Romero and Alexis Perez, the two-time All-SCAC West first-team defender who anchors Highland's backline. But the rest of the starters could return for a team that finished 21-3, earning the right to bring back another state trophy to Cowiche to complement district and league titles.
"The future for Highland is looking good and that's just a testament to our community," Wagner said. "Our community supports their kids in this sport."
First half: 1, Seton Catholic, Eli Wahl (Sam Soto), 26:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Rudy Silva (PK), 81:00.
Shootout: Highland 8 (R. Silva, Alexis Perez, Francisco Silva, Miguel Romero, Jose Perez, Jesus Esquivel, Yahir Castro, Albert Magallon), Seton Catholic 7 (Soto, Wahl, Isidoris Skiadis, Gavin Erickson, Azriel Salcedo, Zeek Valencia-Mendez, Teagan Petracca, Easton Ross).
(0) comments
