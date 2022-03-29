COWICHE — A high-scoring Wapato attack started strong and kept testing Highland’s defense on its home field Tuesday afternoon.
The Scotties managed to keep the ball out of the net, thanks to the veteran leadership of sweeper Alexis Perez and some help from the crossbar. Alex Ramos capitalized after a foul call just inside the edge of the penalty box at the end of the first half, giving Highland a 1-0 win in an intense, physical match between two teams previously unbeaten in SCAC-EWAC West play.
“We didn’t expect that much of a push from them,” Perez said. “Usually in the first half we’re used to playing at our pace, but they caught us by surprise, honestly.”
Wapato lost forward Hilberto Castillon for the match early, when a hard sliding tackle by Highland goalkeeper Jesus Gonzalez injured the senior who scored twice in last Saturday’s 7-3 win over Granger. That hardly seemed to slow down an offense anchored by midfielders Jesus Marin and Rodolfo Duran behind senior forward David Iturbide, the Yakima Valley’s leader with seven reported goals.
But the Wolves struggled to put shots on target and rarely tested Gonzalez, who only needed to make two saves. Their best opportunity came near the midpoint of the second half, when a cross from Irvin Carmona found Julio Brizuela all alone just outside the six-yard box and his one-time shot drilled the crossbar.
That followed a run of play featuring some of Highland’s best soccer, with the Scotties controlling possession and creating multiple goal-scoring opportunities in the second half’s first 15 minutes. Wagner said putting an extra man back helped the defense improve after halftime and credited Perez for leading a smart, aggressive back line.
“He’s really experienced for his age,” Wagner said of the junior captain. “He plays with a ton of heart.
Perez said he wants to be the loudest player on the field as he directs his teammates from the back of the formation. At the same time, he knows everyone needs to be vocal for a young team still improving its chemistry as the season progresses.
Wapato’s defense easily tracked down most of Highland’s long passes in the first half, and Perez said limiting those attempts has been a point of emphasis all season. Instead, Wagner wants them to connect through the midfield and utilize their skills to build the attack.
After Thursday’s home match against Naches Valley, another big test awaits Highland when it travels to Toppenish, the only other team still perfect in league play. Wagner’s hopeful his players can recover from the effects of a hard-fought win, including an ankle injury to junior defender Jesus Esquivel.
“It wouldn’t have been good for us to have a really easy game today, a really easy game on Thursday and then play Toppenish on Saturday,” Wagner said. “So I’m pretty happy that we had a physical, tough game today.”
Those two teams played in the same league for the first time last season and met twice, producing a 1-1 tie and a 2-1 Toppenish win to clinch a regular season league title. The Wildcats went on to win the district title and expect to contend for another one with Highland looming as one of their toughest challenges, but Wapato’s proved it can’t be discounted.
The Wolves lost to Highland 4-0 in their first meeting last spring before pushing the Scotties to the brink in a 4-3 overtime loss in the district tournament. Wagner praised coach David Farias for Wapato’s continued improvement since the beginning of the 2021 season.
“You can have really good soccer players and not a very good team or you can have average soccer players and a really, really good team,” Wagner said. “I think he’s got a little bit of both of that. I’m impressed with him.”
