ZILLAH, Wash. — With half a dozen top-ranked wrestlers, Granger appears to have no weaknesses in its quest for a Class 1A state championship next month.
But in a dual meet, the Spartans are vulnerable to a stout opponent like neighbor and rival Zillah, which clipped Granger 33-31 a year ago thanks in part to three forfeits.
In Thursday's rematch, Granger was forced to concede four bouts and a hefty 24 points but this time the deficit was overcome. And who better than senior Diego Isiordia to close the deal in the final match?
"I knew all year that as a senior I should be a leader on the mat," said Isiordia, whose fall in the finale at 160 pounds lifted his Spartans to a 38-36 victory. "Sometimes you have to tell yourself to step up and put the team on your back. I loved that, especially after losing in the last match last year."
With those four forfeits coming in the first six matches, Zillah shot out to a 24-9 lead. Granger countered with five straight wins from the heart of its lineup, building a 32-24 advantage while threatening to run away with it.
Until Emmanuel Troncoso and Cruz Hernandez recoreded back-to-back pins for the third-ranked Leopards, who then jumped back ahead 36-32 with a single match left. A year ago Granger led 31-30 with one match left and Cristobal Alejandre's triple-overtime win at 285 pulled out a thriller for Zillah.
So when Isiordia stepped on the mat he knew exactly what was needed. A decision wouldn't do it, and a major decision would only tie it. The three-time Mat Classic medalist needed a technical fall or pin to give Granger the victory, revenge and a league title.
"When we started at 170, I had a feeling it would come down to me," he said. "It gave me more firepower. I was excited to get out there."
Isiordia's fall at 2:51 delivered the goods and finished his career record at 4-0 in league duals against Zillah.
"Diego's tough and he's a senior, just what you want in a situation like that," noted Zillah coach Mike Gonzales. "Emmanuel and Cruz gave us a couple of great pins to keep us there, but Granger got some big pins earlier, including a couple of them late. You could start to see how things would play out."
Matchups also worked against Zillah when two of the team's best wrestlers were paired with top-ranked Oscar Alvarez and Conan Northwind across the aisle. Alvarez, considered the state's best at 106 for all classes, pinned Hudson Garcia (ranked second with three seconds left in the 113 bout and Northwind edged Joel Coronel (ranked No. 3) 7-4.
Giving up points at 106, 170, 182 and 195 made the challenge a big one, but Granger coach Richard Sanchez was happy to see that challenge overcome and a 5-0 league mark secured.
"We know what we are and who we are, and state is always what we're aiming for," he said. "A league title is awesome, don't get me wrong, and last year we felt like we let this one slip away. This time, even with those forfeits, it's nice we pulled this out."
While top-ranked Ramiro Jimenez (132) sat out Thursday's regular-season finale, the Spartans welcomed back reigning 220 state champion Gage Cook, who contributed a 53-second pin after missing the last six weeks with a broken hand.
All SCAC West teams will convene at Highland on Feb. 8 for the district tournament and Granger will host the 1A Region III tournament the following week.
GRANGER 38, ZILLAH 36
At Zillah
170: Derek Davis (Z) f. 182: Brian Sims (Z) f. 195: Jose Alejandre (Z) f. 220: Gage Cook (G) p. Wyatt Tynan, 0:53. 285: Donivan Reyes (G) d. Cristobal Alejandre, 4-3 (3OT). 106: Jaimie Alejandre (Z) f. 113: Oscar Alvarez (G) p. Hudson Garcia, 5:57. 120: Jeremiah Salcedo (G) p. Jorge Espinoza, 4:59. 126: Jose Toscano (G) d. Madden Garcia, 12-8. 132: Abel Nava (G) tf. Dawson Husted, 16-0. 138: Conan Northwind (G) d. Joel Coronel, 7-4. 145: Emmanuel Troncoso (Z) p. Isiah Salcedo, 4:51. 152: Cruz Hernandez (Z) p. Manuel Torres, 2:55. 160: Diego Isiordia (G) p. Jared Garcia, 2:51.