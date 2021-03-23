With senior Mariel Birrueta leading the offense and a locked-in serving game, Granger's unbeaten volleyball team treated the first round of the EWAC district tournament like any other match this season.
That is, very quickly.
Birrueta put away a team-high 10 kills and served five of her team's 17 aces as the Spartans dispatched Burbank 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 on Tuesday. Ariela Solorio and Jasslyn Ramos had four aces apiece.
The West Division's top seed, which improved to 13-0 and has only dropped one set all season, advances to the semifinals and will host Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Granger opened the season against TCP on Feb. 23 and won 3-0.
Kittitas, the West's No. 2 seed, swept Dayton-Waitsburg 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 and will play at East champion Walla Walla Valley in Wednesday's other semifinal. The Coyotes improved to 10-3 and will be facing the Knights for the first time.
In Tuesday's other openers, Walla Walla Valley defeated White Swan 3-0 and Tri-Cities Prep bested Mabton 3-1.
For Granger, Birrueta was 17-for-18 serving with six digs and 11 perfect passes, and Solorio turned in another impressive all-around game with four kills, six assists, nine digs and seven perfect passes.
Senior Shaylin Cardenas, who's headed to Wenatchee Valley for softball, was 15-for-15 serving with three aces, 10 digs and 12 perfect passes.
Wednesday's winners will play for the district championship on Saturday while the losers will play for third and fourth. Both matches will be played at the higher seed.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 12-13 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs, 7 perfect passes; Mariel Birrueta 17-18 serving, 5 aces, 10 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs, 11 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 10 digs, 12 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 4 kills, 1 block; Britney Meza 5-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 assists, 2 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 6-6 serving, 2 aces, 3 pp; Eliana Rios 12-12 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs, 12 pp; Marian Alanis 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 pp.