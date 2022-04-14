As a teenager growing up in Granger, Daniel Robillard was faced with two options when the final bell rang at high school.
Work or sports.
“I worked enough in the summer so, yeah, I got into sports no matter what it was,” he said. “I was OK in wrestling but I turned out in the fall and spring even though I wasn’t any good. I still loved it.”
Youthful escapism then, a dedicated way of life to come.
When he arrived at neighboring Zillah after college during the 1988-89 school year, Robillard immediately became a three-season coach.
He never stopped.
Currently in his 34th year as the Leopards’ softball coach, Robillard has ranged from the varsity defensive coordinator to middle school head coach in football and he’s never missed a season in wrestling, either as head or assistant coach. When football had enough coaches during his early years, he coached the JV volleyball team for three seasons.
The only interruption in what would’ve been 102 consecutive seasons of coaching was a pandemic, which ended the 2020 softball season after two weeks of practice and canceled the middle school football season in the fall.
The son of a teacher who loved sports and possessed a tireless work ethic was headed for special things. Robillard, however, has taken several steps beyond special, assembling a unique resume that overflows at every turn. He has been inducted into Washington’s prep coaches Hall of Fame in wrestling and softball, where he is the second-winningest coach in state history. For high-end diversity, he’s been a part of 19 teams at Zillah that placed in the top three in Class 1A state competition.
“I’ve been lucky as heck around here,” he said. “The coaches I’ve learned from and enjoyed working with — there have been so many and still are. Nobody does anything alone.”
Yes, but, a run like this with success like this strongly suggests two things — mastery of not only a wide array of Xs and Os but also highly effective communication skills. His athletes and teams, no matter the sport or the gender, respond and thrive.
Beyond an obvious drive and commitment, Robillard doesn’t lean on a lecture-circuit formula but rather his own brand of simplification. And it starts with those Xs and Os, or a lack of them.
“I’m not a scheme guy. I like to teach skills,” he explained. “With anything it’s never the special stuff that wins, it’s the basics. When I teach hitting, it starts with the feet. If your feet are good you have a chance. It’s the same with wrestling, which is all skills. That’s the key to all of it and that’s what I take pride in — teaching the basic stuff. When you recognize what you are as a coach, it makes everything easier.”
To connect with young athletes, Robillard is equally straight-forward in his approach.
“I always tell them I’ll be honest with them,” he said. “They might not like it, but I’m going to be honest. I also tell them whatever talent they may or may not have, you can always outwork somebody and always get better. That’s how I was in high school. I was a catcher in baseball and not very good, and my coach Bob Johnson would tell his wife, ‘Sorry practice went late but Robillard wanted to keep throwing.’ Helping kids see that is a big deal, that you can always work and get better. More than anything, I want to provide that opportunity.”
During all these years there have been crests and troughs and one big rouge wave that lasted three years. From 2000 through 2002, Robillard’s softball teams won back-to-back state titles, the football program reached the state semifinals twice — a precursor to reaching the championship final in 2003 — and the wrestling program produced two Mat Classic team titles and a runner-up trophy.
Even though Robillard was twice a third-place state wrestling medalist at Granger and was hired as Zillah’s head coach initially, he prefers being an assistant in the winter. One of his most influential mentors was Darrel White, who led Zillah to consecutive state titles in 1999 and 2000. When White, a Hall of Famer himself, departed for Clover Park, Robillard stepped back in and the Leopards won a third straight championship and were second in 2002.
“I just didn’t want anybody to screw it up and, fortunately, I didn’t,” he joked. “But it was a lot to take on, especially with softball switching to fastpitch at the same time. Eventually Mike (Gonzalez) came in as head coach and it’s been a great relationship. I’ve been his assistant in wrestling and he’s my assistant in middle school football.”
It’s an interesting twist that Robillard not only made his deepest dive as a head coach in softball rather than wrestling but that he did so just a few miles away from where he grew up. It was, in fact, his initial intent to get a teaching position at Granger, where he was valedictorian in 1984, and take over the softball program so he could coach his sister. But Zillah’s softball job opened up during his first year and he decided to stay.
Three years later, the Leopards were state champions.
During the last full softball season in 2019, Robillard moved into second on the state’s all-time career wins list. Currently with 571 victories, he trails only Tom Swapp, who’s in his 43rd season at Anacortes. Three state championships and four other placing trophies are certainly a source of pride, but so are the four state academic titles his softball teams have won.
And there’s no slowing down.
“I still have that drive to help kids. It doesn’t get old,” he said. “Whatever happens at school, I get to go out to practice where kids want to be. They want to work and learn and have fun. There aren’t any bad days when you have that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.