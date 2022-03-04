Just when a familiar fate seemed imminent for Wapato’s girls, senior Crystal Colin found her spot and found her shot.

Down seven early in the final period, the Wolves cut loose a 19-1 run — fueled by Colin’s three swishing 3-pointers from the left wing — and charged to a 54-42 loser-out victory over SCAC West nemesis Zillah in the Class 1A state tournament on Friday.

After going winless in three previous tries against the Leopards, Wapato never led during the first three quarters and trailed 39-32 with 6:41 left.

And then swish, swish, swish.

“It was so intense and we were down, but we knew if we kept working hard we could catch back up,” said Colin, a four-year veteran of the program. “We were moving the ball around trying to find our rhythm and I finally got an opening at my spot. After I hit that first one, I couldn’t wait to get back to that spot.”

Colin certainly has the endurance to provide a late spark since she’s been a state standout in cross country and track for the same four years, but she was not alone. Junior KK Bass, who was held scoreless in the first half while picking up three fouls, erupted for 16 points in the second half with three field goals during the 19-1 run.

Freshman Trinity Wheeler and Bass finished with 16 points and Colin had 14 highlighted by the clutch barrage of triples at 4:20, 3:40 and 2:10 left in the game.

“I’m so proud of Crystal and the determination she has and the effort she puts in,” said Wapato coach Joe Blodgett, whose team quickly regrouped after falling to second-seeded Nooksack Valley in Thursday’s late quarterfinal. “She’s been so consistent for four years and she’s stepped up as a leader this season. That girl has been knocking down some huge shots lately and then this, wow. I love watching her compete.”

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

The fifth-seeded Leopards, who won the previous meetings 56-50, 59-57 and 67-51 for the district title, set the pace early and took control due in large part to senior Kassy Garza, who scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the middle two quarters with a pair of 3-pointers. Zillah led 24-15 at halftime, yielded a 10-0 run to Wapato in the third period but immediately that with an 8-0 burst of its own.

But when senior Brynn Widner hit a putback with 6:41 left for a 39-32 lead, the Wolves revved up their vaunted pressing defense and turned everything around.

“This was our third game in a row on the big court and that’s pretty tough to go full-court like we do,” Blodgett explained. “So we played a little more relaxed defense, not at all like we usually do. But when the time came, we got the pressure up and went to work in the fourth quarter. The girls stayed incredibly disciplined to pull that off.”

The contrast in Wapato’s shooting before and after the break was remarkable — 28% in the first half (7 for 25) and 60% in the second half (15 for 25). Colin and Bass were a combined 11-for-17.

Widner had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals in her four-year career finale. Zillah, which had a 12-game win streak heading into regionals, finished 17-6.

Wheeler, the steadiest of Wapato’s scorers, also had six rebounds and four assists.

The ninth-seeded Wolves (21-5) will play No. 6 Freeman who fourth and sixth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

“To get this far with a group that was mostly new to each other at the start of the season is amazing,” Blodgett said. “These girls deserve a trophy.”