The Scotties’ aggressive offside trap caught Magana multiple times early, and he put a shot just over the crossbar on his first breakaway of the game. He finally timed his run perfectly on a pass from Yahir Quintero to break the school record for goals in a season, and Magana increased his total to 39 thanks to more well-weighted passes from his midfielders.
Toppenish vs. Highland boys soccer
Toppenish defeated Highland 6-0 to win the SCAC district title Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash.
PHOTOS: Toppenish defeats Highland 6-0 to win SCAC district soccer title
Toppenish defeated Highland 6-0 to win the SCAC district title Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash.
“It’s easy for them to give me the ball,” Magana said. “I trust my midfield. They know where to find me.”
He also assisted central midfielder Rafael Garcia for a goal, but it was a remarkable shot by freshman Trinidad Hernandez that seemed to open the floodgates early in the second half. He collected a pass from Garcia near the corner of the penalty box and blasted the ball just inside the post, off the crossbar, and down just across the goal line to put Toppenish ahead 2-0.
That proved to be more than enough for Toppenish’s defense, which recorded its fourth straight shutout. Central defender Angel Pacheco said growing up he learned from his cousins, Magana and former SCAC player of the year Isai Rodriguez, who graduated from Toppenish in 2021.
Highland’s best chance came in the eighth minute, when the referee awarded a penalty kick after a slide tackle just inside the box. Hector Godinez made the most important of his three saves.
Pacheco cited his communication with the senior goalkeeper as being critical to their success.
“It’s like a conversation that never stops,” Pacheco said. “Even if I’m not fully paying attention he’s still talking and I try to get what I can.”
Godinez rarely gets called into action as much as he did against Highland, the last team to score against Toppenish three weeks ago. The Wildcats still won that match 3-1, and they’ve scored nine of their 11 goals against the Scotties after halftime.
All seven of Toppenish’s goals against Wapato came in the second half, and it was a late goal by Magana that sealed a 2-0 semifinal win over Wahluke on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ defense hasn’t given up a second half goal since March, excluding one by Zillah in the final minutes of a 12-2 rout.
Both Toppenish and Highland qualified for the 1A state tournament, which begins early next week with play-in games for teams seeded 14-20. The Scotties — No. 6 in Thursday’s RPI rankings — and the No. 2 Wildcats likely won’t play until Friday and might end up hosting first-round games.
It’s the fifth straight state appearance for Toppenish, which won a 2A third-place trophy in 2019. They haven’t lost a first-round match during that stretch and Pacheco said the young group’s feeling confident despite limited experience after COVID-19 restrictions eliminated state tournaments the past two years.
“I believe we could bring it home,” Pacheco said. “We’re all excited.”
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (Yahir Quintero), 35:00.
