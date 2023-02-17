DAYTON — Avenging two previous losses to the state’s top-ranked team, Sunnyside Christian’s boys knocked off DeSales 63-61 in the championship game of the Southeast 1B district tournament on Friday night.
Trailing 35-25 at halftime, senior Cole Wagenaar sparked the comeback by breaking out for 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter. Buddy Smeenk, who netted 14 points, made four free throws in the final period.
The Knights’ 38-point second half brought an end to a 19-game win streak for DeSales, which got 36 points from point guard Jack Lesko.
Sunnyside Christian (19-4), which earlier fell to the Irish 81-67 and 54-42, advances to the regional round of the 1B state tournament next week.
In the girls tournament, Colton turned back Yakama Tribal 46-40 in the championship game and Oakesdale edged Sunnyside Christian 30-29 for the third state berth.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Jansen 3, De Boer 9, D. Bosma 5, Buddy Smeenk 14, Cole Wagenaar 32, Duim 0.
DESALES — S. Green 7, C. Green 6, Jack Lesko 36, Baffney 9, Holtzinger 3, Sisk 0, McCollough 0, Balof 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 19 6 19 19 — 63
DeSales 20 15 10 16 — 61
