LAKEWOOD — No. 1 Royal rolled to its third state title in its last four tries with a 41-0 shutout of No. 2 Eatonville at Harry Lang Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Knights capped off a perfect 14-0 season with their eighth shutout, and no one got any closer than King’s in a 35-14 semifinal win for Royal. Running back Avery Ellis ran for 175 yards, scored five touchdowns including a fumble recovery on defense and the Knights scored 27 points in the second quarter to take a 34-0 lead into halftime.
Kennewick drops close 3A title
PUYALLUP — Kennewick’s bid for a third straight upset and a 3A state title fell just short in a 17-13 loss to No. 1 seed Bellevue at Sparks Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Former Ellensburg coach Randy Affholter led the Lions to a 12-2 record with wins over No. 3 seed O’Dea and defending champion Eastside Catholic, the No. 2 seed. Three interceptions cost Kennewick in Saturday’s championship game, despite 156 yards of total offense and two touchdowns from standout running back Myles Mayovsky.
Graham-Kapowsin finishes perfect season with 4A title
TACOMA — No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin put an emphatic cap on a dominant season by beating No. 3 Lake Stevens 44-7 in Saturday’s 4A title game at Mt. Tahoma Stadium.
Tailback Zack Lee ran for 192 yards and quarterback Joshua Wood amassed another 172 yards on the ground as both seniors scored two touchdowns for the Eagles. They completed a perfect 14-0 season in which they won every game by at least 16 points and only gave up more than seven three times.
Lynden knocks off No. 1 Tumwater in 2A
PUYALLUP — No. 2 Lynden ended No. 1 Tumwater’s repeat bid with a 21-7 come-from-behind win in Saturday’a 2A championship at Sparks Stadium.
The 12-1 Lions, who eliminated CWAC champion Prosser in the quarterfinals, gave up a first-quarter touchdown before storming back to score twice before halftime. Cade Slayton contributed 88 yards rushing and found the end zone three times for Lynden as its defense held Tumwater to just 141 yards of total offense.
ACH routs Quilcene for 1B title
TACOMA — Parker Roberts ran for 157 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns to lead No. 1 seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline to a 50-20 win over No. 3 Quilcene in the 1B state title at Mt. Tahoma Stadium Saturday afternoon.
ACH scored two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first half to go up 36-0 en route to its third championship since 2015, including an 84-60 win over Sunnyside Christian in 2018. Warriors quarterback Dane Isaak completed 4-of-7 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Kalama rallies for 2B title
LAKEWOOD — A late touchdown and two-point conversion lifted No. 1 seed Kalama past Napavine 16-14 in the 2B state title game at Harry Lang Stadium on Saturday.
Less than three minutes after scoring on a safety, Chinooks quarterback Jackson Esary ran the ball in from three yards out and then rushed in again to clinch his team’s third title in the last four state tournaments. Esary also threw for 216 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Nate Meyer just before halftime.
