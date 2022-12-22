WELLPINIT — Julia George’s 17 points and 11 rebounds led Yakama Tribal’s girls to a 57-53 victory over Wellpinit in nonleague basketball Thursday night.
George hit a 3-pointer and made four free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles rally ahead.
Yakama Tribal improved to 5-1 with its only loss to second-ranked Colton and will play River View and Kiona-Benton in next week’s Granger Christmas Classic.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Sampson 7, Julia George 17, Stacona 0, Buck 9, Gwen Dawes 13, Beth ScabbyRobe 11.
WELLPINIT — Seyler 6, Marchand 5, Denison 7, Hill 9, Danea Norman 22, Andrew 0, Faber 0.
Yakama Tribal 12 21 6 18 — 57
Wellpinit 11 12 18 12 — 53
Highlights: George 11 rebs.
-
BOYS
RENTON 66, WEST VALLEY 56: At Renton, Landen Birley netted 18 points and Parker Mills had 16 for the Rams (5-3), who play at Franklin on Friday at 3 p.m. Renton made 20 of 24 free throws while West Valley was 12 of 22 at the line with no 3-pointers.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Meluskey 6, Wright 0, Komstadius 4, Currie 4, May 0, Landen Birley 18, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 16, Sadeddin 7.
RENTON — Dennis Johnson 22, De’rai Taylor 14, Pusagi 2, Saephan 3, Agosto 2, Clark 2, Ajayi Simmons 19, Spear 2.
West Valley 15 17 11 13 — 56
Renton 11 15 23 17 — 66
WELLPINIT 68, YAKAMA TRIBAL 52: At Wellpinit, Jonas ScabbyRobe scored 16 points to lead the Eagles (2-3) against eighth-ranked and unbeaten Wellpinit.
Yakama Tribal started the road trip on Wednesday with a 54-42 setback at Cusick, which is ranked No. 1 in 1B.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — J. ScabbyRobe 8, McCloud 2, Lewis 5, Jim 3, Longee 3, Jonas ScabbyRobe 16, Visaya 0, Wallulatum 8, Saluskin 7.
WELLPINIT — Ad. Moyer 9, Leyva 0, An. Moyer 7, Montgomery 3, Tonasket 7, Denison 18, J. Moyer 4, Hughes 9, Smoke Abrahamson 19, Rima 2, Jamison 0.
Yakama Tribal 3 12 23 14 — 52
Wellpinit 23 18 19 18 — 78
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.