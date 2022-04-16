PASCO — Struggling through a long day of cold, wind and rain, West Valley’s Jackson Cluff still earned a victory and runner-up finish at Saturday’s 59th Pasco Invitational track and field meet at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Cluff, the overall state leader in the long jump, won that event with a leap of 21 feet, 7.5 inches and was second in the high jump at 6-0.
Selah’s Cooper Quigley lowered his career best in the 1,600 to 4:13.30 and placed third.
In girls competition, Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado anchored the Cadets to second in the distance medley with a 1,600 leg and returned to set a personal best in the 800 of 2:17.68 to place fourth. Teammate Kara Mickelson was third in the 400 in 59.72.
West Valley’s Regan Irvine finished season in the pole vault, clearing 9-0 in a rain-hampered event, and Zillah’s Mia Hicks was fourth in the triple jump with 33-11.25.
BOYS
Local placers, highlights
100: Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 11.46, Zion Lee (West Valley) 11.48, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 11.54. 200: Daniel Teerink (WV) 23.60, Oliver Barron (Ike) 23.77, Favilla (Z) 23.92. 400: 5, Brayden Anderson (La Salle) 53.41, 7, Favilla (Z) 53.53, Dane Voldman (WV) 54.01. 800: 7, Max Hutton (WV) 2:02.50. 1600: 3, Cooper Quigley (Selah) 4:13.30, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:41.02, Anders Norman (Davis) 4:48.26. 3200: Casteel (WV) 9:54.07, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:58.03. 110H: 7, Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.20, Rick Bishop (Su) 16.36, Cade Gobek (WV) 17.13. 300H: Gobek (WV) 42.87, Kolbe Phillips (Prosser) 42.97, Bishop (Su) 43.47, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 43.80.
4x100: 4, Eisenhower (Bombela, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 45.38, Ellensburg 45.81, West Valley 45.88. Distance medley: 9, Eisenhower (Alemeneh, Oldenkamp, Stephenson, Reyes) 11:26.74, Selah 11:36.18, West Valley 11:44.22. Shot: Jose Ochoa (Ike) 40-2, Kestin Hofstad (Pro) 40-1.5. Jav: 6, Jose Ochoa (Ike) 146-2, 8, Richard Wellington (Ell) 142-1. HJ: 2, Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-0. LJ: 1, Jackson Cluff (WV) 21-7.5, Ethan Lakey (Se) 19-1.25.
GIRLS
Local placers, highlights
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.04, Alaina Garza (Z) 13.74. 200: Mia Hicks (Z) 28.02. 400: 3, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 59.72, 7, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:03.23. 800: 4, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:17.68, Laiken Hill (WV) 2:33.26. 1600: Hannah Hilton (Ike) 5:32.89. 3200: 8, Katie Murdock (WV) 11:22.84. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 17.15, Alaina Morgan (Su) 17.51. 300H: Morgan (Su) 50.70. 4x100: Ellensburg 53.05, East Valley 54.43. 4x400: 5, Eisenhower 4:16.63. Distance medley: 2, Eisenhower (Chavez, Leach, Clark, Alvarado) 12:44.94, 3, Ellensburg 12:46.64, West Valley 13:52.43.
Shot: Gwen Rydberg (Highland) 30-6. Disc: 9, Sierra Newell (Se) 95-5, Rydberg (High) 91-7. Jav: Newell (Se) 88-3. HJ: 6, Kassy Garza (Z) 4-8; Payten Gill (Se), Camryn Birch (Davis) and Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-6. PV: 2, Regan Irvine (WV) 9-0. LJ: 9, Bryan (EV) 15-7.25, Hicks (Z) 14-11.5. TJ: 4, Hicks (Z) 33-11.25; 6, Kambree Blair (Pro) 33-0.25.
-
Cashmere Invite
BOYS
Local highlights — 100: 1, Jose Torres (Toppenish) 11.56; 3, Julian Rodriguez (NV) 11.68. 200: 2, Rodriguez (NV) 23.76. 1500: 4, Wyatt Clements (NV) 4:28.38. 3000: 4, Quinn Jones (NV) 9:58.11. 4x100: 1, Toppenish (Torres, Garcia, Cortes, Ferolito) 45.28. Shot: 2, Grant Osborn (NV) 41-6.5. Disc: 2, Osborn (NV) 123-2; 4, Daniel Arredondo (T) 115-3. HJ: 1, Rodriguez (NV) 6-0; 3. Clements (NV) 5-8. PV: 1, Angelo Ferolito (T) 12-6; 4, Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0. LJ: 2, Rodriguez (NV) 20-1.5.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 3000: 2, Brook Miles (NV) 10:51.84. 100H: 4, Allison Smith (NV) 18.05. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Smith, Miles, Smith, Feriante) 4:25.42. Disc: 3, Hannah Clements (NV) 95-7. PV: 2, Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6.
-
BASEBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 22-15, PROSSER 6-1: At East Valley, sophomore Mason Bailey was 4-for-5 for the day with a double, triple, four runs scored and six RBI for the Red Devils (3-5, 7-6), who host Naches Valley on Tuesday before resuming CWAC play on Saturday at Ellensburg.
EV’s Easton Hyatt had four hits, six runs scored and four RBI and teammate Kortez Kline put together four hits, five runs and three RBI.
Highlights — Game 1: Nick Field (EV) 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Mason Bailey (EV) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Easton Hyatt (EV) 2-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Kortez Kline (EV) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI; J Rainer (P) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Kaden Taylor (EV) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Hyatt (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kline (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bailey (EV) 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; G Soto (P) 2-2, RBI.
-
EPHRATA 5-12, GRANDVIEW 4-0: At Ephrata, Matthew Sauve and Cooper Kleinow hit solo home runs in the opener for the Greyhounds with Sauve’s coming in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings. Grandview hosts Selah next Saturday.
Othello’s doubleheader at Ellensburg was postponed to Monday starting at 3 p.m.
Highlights — Game 1: Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-5, solo HR, 2 runs; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-3, solo HR, 2 runs; Gelo Cardenas (G) 3-4, RBI, 7 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Winston Roberts (E) 6 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K. Game 2: Cole Judkins (G) 1-2, 2b; Garet Hagy (E) CG, 6 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 8 K.
-
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 15-14, WAPATO 1-1: At Naches Valley, junior Logan Stevenson had three RBI and scored twice in both games and Porter Abrams was 5-for-7 for the day with three RBI and four runs for the Rangers (4-0, 9-2), who play at East Valley on Tuesday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Colton Rowe 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins 3 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 6 K, 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Ty Moore 3-3, 2b, run, RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Porter Abrams 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Andrew Boyer 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 6 K, 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Garren Gooler 3 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 7 K; Abrams 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Stevenson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Thane Denny 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Landin Clements 1-1, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
-
TOPPENISH 19, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Joel Godina had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI at the plate and pitched five innings with six strikeouts for the Wildcats. The second game was postponed to Monday at 4 p.m.
Highlights: Joel Godina (T) 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 5 IP, 4 hits, 6 K; Dakoda Bauer (T) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Josh Perez (T) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Retting (LS) 2-3.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 10-13, WHITE SWAN 0-1: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart and Max Dearing both struck out 10 in their five-inning complete games for the Warriors in their West Division openers. Cle Elum (2-0, 8-1) hosts Wapato on Tuesday.
Saturday’s Goldendale-Highland doubleheader was postponed.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 10 K, 1-3, 2b, RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Max Dearing 1-2, 2 runs; Clay Titus 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Joshua Pickett 1-1, 2 runs. Game 2: Dearing CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K; Kelly 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Tristan Bogart 1-3, 2 RBI; C. Bogart 1-2, 2 runs; Sam Dearing 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Dominick Johnson 1-1, 2 runs.
-
SOCCER
CWAC
OTHELLO 4, SELAH 1: At Selah, Johnny Young scored the game’s first goal for the Vikings but they gave up three goals in the last 15 minutes. Selah’s scheduled to host Grandview on Tuesday.
In other matches, Grandview blanked Prosser 4-0 and Ephrata edged Ellensburg 3-2.
First half: 1, Selah, Johnny Young, 7:00. 2, Othello, Felipe Haro, 39:00.
Second half: 3, Othello, Alex Gonzalez, 30:00; 4, Othello, Cristian Torrez, 79:00; 5, Othello, Jose Cabrera, 80:00.
Saves: Erick Sandoval (O) 1; Jack Neumeyer (S) 7.
-
SCAC-EWAC WEST
TOPPENISH 12, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Alexander Magana added five more goals and Juan Diego Mendoza scored a hat trick in the first 25 minutes for the Wildcats in their seventh straight win. They’ll host Granger on Tuesday and Zillah’s set to host Naches Valley on Monday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 5:00; 2, Toppenish, Mendoza, 8:00; 3, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 12:00; 4, Toppenish, Mendoza, 25:00; 5, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 30:00; 6, Zillah, Jorge Cuevas, 35:00.
Second half: 7, Toppenish, Magana, 43:00; 8, Toppenish, Magana, 50:00; 9, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 55:00; 10, Toppenish, Magana, 60:00; 11, Toppenish, Magana, 62:00; 12, Toppenish, Magana, 64:00; 13, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 70:00; 14, Zillah, Cuevas, 73:00.
-
WAPATO 4, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Rodolfo Duran scored twice and Andi Aguilar made 10 saves to help the Wolves pick up their second straight win. They’ll host Zillah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Wapato, David Iturbide, 10:00. 2, Wapato, Irvin Carmona, 12:00.
Second half: 3, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran, 47:00; 4, Wapato, Duran, 77:00.
Saves: Andi Aguilar (W) 10; Ciro Ramirez (LS) 15.
-
HIGHLAND 10, GRANGER 0: At Granger, Miguel Romero tallied a hat trick to go along with an assist for the Scotties in their third straight win by at least 10 goals. They’ll host Royal in a nonleague match while Granger plays at Toppenish on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Miguel Romero); 2, Highland, Miguel Romero (Jose Perez); 3, Highland, Jose Carrasco (Perez); 4, Highland, Romero; 5, Highland, Albert Magallon; 6, Highland, Rudy Silva.
Second half: 7, Highland, Alexis Perez (Yacir Perez); 8, Highland, Romero; 9, Highland, A. Perez (Jorge Lopez); 10, Jesus Esquivel.
Saves: Granger 12; Jesus Gonzalez 0, Marco Ramirez 0.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 13-17, PROSSER 3-3: At East Valley, Tinley Taylor was 5-for-6 for the day with four doubles, a home run and six RBI and Madi Morrison was 4-for-4 in the second game with two doubles, four runs and five RBI for the Red Devils. East Valley (7-1, 11-3) hosts Naches Valley on Tuesday.
Saturday’s Ellensburg-Othello and Grandview-Ephrata doubleheaders were postponed.
EV highlights — Game 1: Mimi Hagler 2-2, run, 3 RBI; Tinley Taylor 3-3, 3 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Allison Heater 2-3, run, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 5 K; Kaylee Prince 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Tori Goodell 2-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Madi Morrison 4-4, 2 2b, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Taylor 2-3, 2b, HR, run, 4 RBI; Goodell 3-4, 2 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Prince 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Brookelynn Powell 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 17-17, GRANGER 2-0: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber was 4-for-6 with four runs scored for the day and had a two-run homer in the second game, which included a grand slam by Ava Both for the Coyotes. Kittitas is 2-0 in league and 9-1 overall.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lilly Faubion 2-3, 2 runs; Rillee Huber 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Reyse Phillips CG, 3 IP, 6 K. Game 2: Moore 1-1, 3 runs; Huber 2-3, 2 runs, 2-run HR; Phillips 1-2, HR, 2 runs; Elysa Nash 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, CG, 3 IP, 5 K; Ava Both 1-2, Grand Slam, 2 runs; Carli Gay 1-1, 2 runs.
