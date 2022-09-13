In another duel with a CWAC power, West Valley defeated Ellensburg in four sets, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, in nonleague volleyball Tuesday night.
The Rams, who outlasted Selah in five last Saturday, got 22 kills and 24 digs combined from Lily Kinloch and Kennedy Webb. West Valley will open CBBN play at Davis on Thursday.
Abby Harrell put away 20 kills and added 13 digs and 11 perfect passes for Ellensburg, which plays at 1A state contender Chelan on Thursday.
West Valley, Ellensburg and Selah will play in the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Saturday.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 12 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Kennedy Webb 10 kills, 10 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 9 kills, 2 aces; Ella Ferguson 4 kills, 2 aces; Lexi Barbee 30 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs; Emily Strong 18 digs.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 20 kills, 13 digs, 11 perfect passes; Leah Drexler 18 digs, 2 aces; Parker Lyyski 5 kills, 4 blocks; Hazel Murphy 4 kills, 3 blocks; Lilly Button 17 assists, 8 digs' Kacey Mayo 10 assists, 3 aces, 9 digs.
-
LA SALLE 3, CONNELL 1: At Connell, Kaylee Wheeler and Tatum Marang had 22 and 20 kills, respectively, to help the Lightning prevail 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17. La Salle hosts Kiona-Benton on Thursday.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 20 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kaylee Wheeler 22 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 13 digs; Malia Wheeler 46 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, 6 digs; Natalia Valladares 1 ace, 1 kill; Angeles Torres 8 digs, 2 aces; Jocelyn McCoy 2 blocks, 1 kill.
-
COLLEGE PLACE 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Toppenish, Anika Ramos put up a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs for the Wildcats against College Place, which prevailed 18-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-10, 15-6.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 26 digs, 1 ace; Anika Ramos 13 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Naylanee Strom 29 assists, 17 digs; Reese Meninick 8 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces; Tatiana Camacho 10 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces.
-
WHITE SWAN 3, MABTON 0: At White Swan, Elva Gomez served four aces to help the Cougars sweep 25-21, 25-13, 25-16. White Swan travels to Goldendale on Thursday.
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 12 service points, 4 kills; Elva Gomez 4 aces, 2 kills; Tyanna Ryan 10 service points.
-
GRANGER 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At Granger, the Spartans improved to 4-0 with a 25-19, 25-8, 25-15 sweep and will visit Mabton on Thursday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 13-16 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 21 assists; Eliana Rios 12 digs, 16 perfect passes; Alyssa Roman 9-11 serving, 3 kills; Jasmin Vasquez 18-19 serving, 6 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 9 pp; Marian Alaniz 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs, 3 pp; Amy Torres 10-11, 3 aces, 11 kills, 4 digs, 3 pp; Stacey Cruz 2 pp.
-
CBBN
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Sunnyside, Kailey Willsey's 13 kills and Sally Gargus' 24 perfect passes lifted the Pirates to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 15-8 victory and pushed their record to 4-0. Davis hosts West Valley on Thursday.
Moses Lake visited Yakima on Tuesday and topped Eisenhower 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 23-24 serving, 3 aces, 10 kills, 3 pp, 4 digs; Kailey Willsey 9-12 serving, 1 ace, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Litzy Carillo 12-16 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 pp, 2 digs; Camryn Birch 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Kathleen Velasquez 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 20 assists; Nathaly Hernandez 1 kill, 6 assists; Sally Gargus 9-13 serving, 1 kill, 24 pp, 7 digs; Vennesy Martinez 1 dig; Leslie Suarez 2 digs,
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, Courtney Patteson put away 13 kills to spark the Coyotes to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win. Kittitas hosts Cle Elum on Thursday.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 13 kills, .5 blocks, 1 ace, 15 digs; Paige Danielle 1 kill, 6 aces, 12 digs; Dakota Rivera 3 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Dixie Best 3 kills, .5 blocks, 1 ace, 14 digs; Carly Schaenherr 8 digs; Gilena Provaznik 5 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Roberts 1 kill, 1 ace, 12 digs, 5 aces; Gabby Santos 5 kills, 4 digs, 13 assists.
Highland highlights: Lanessa Jones 11 kills; Autumn Hamett 19 hits; Diana Avelar 15 serves.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Pirates win CBB opener 6-0
Junior Nataly Pacheco scored two goals as Davis opened the CBBN girls soccer season with a 6-0 victory over Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Senior goalkeeper Alexis Torres made two saves in the shutout for the Pirates, who are 1-1-1 overall and will play at Wapato on Thursday.
First half: 1, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Vanessa Lugo), 8:00; 2, Davis, Arlene Mendez, 10:00; 3, America Zavala (Seri Nugent), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Pacheco, 71:00; 5, Davis, Ilse Velasquez, 79:00; 6, Davis, Emily Garcia, 80:00.
Saves: Sunnyside 10, Alexis Torres (D) 2.
-
MOSES LAKE 2, EISENHOWER 1: At Moses Lake, Esperanza Haro delivered the equalizer for the Cadets in the 20th minute and it held up until seven minutes left in the regulation. Eisenhower travels to Eastmont next Tuesday.
First half: 1, ML, Anna Ribellia, 12:00; 2, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Alexia Lee), 20:00.
Second half: 3, ML, Bella Huberdeau, 73:00.
-
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller produced two goals and three assists and Aylin Aguilera had four assists for the Scotties (1-0, 2-1), who will pick up a league forfeit win over Burbank on Thursday and will play at Granger on Sept. 20.
In other league play, Goldendale edged Granger 1-0 and Cle Elum was a forfeit winner over Burbank.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller), 3:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Gaby Paniagua), 5:00; 3, Highland, Melany Meza (Anahi Lamas), 10:00; 4, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Keller), 15:00; 5, Highland, G. Paniagua (Keller), 18:00; 6, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Anahi Garcia), 28:00; 7, Highland, Meza (Aguilera), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Keller (Aguilera), 41:00; 9, Highland, Maddie Ceja (Aguilera), 47:00; 10, Highland, Garcia (Aguilera), 56:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Rachael Keller (H) 0, Estrella Valencia (WS) 20.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez's tally in the 30th minute broke a 1-1 tie for the Wildcats (1-1-1), who visit Royal on Thursday.
First half: 1, Miranda Maravilla, 15:00; 2, College Place, 20:00; 3, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Toppenish, Jewels Landa, 70:00.
-
POSTPONEMENTS: Due to poor air quality, the following matches were postponed: Selah at Othello (to Friday); Grandview at Ephrata; Warden at Mabton; Naches Valley at Kiona-Benton; La Salle at Connell.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Wenatchee
Team scores: Wenatchee 123, West Valley 44; West Valley 90, Sunnyside 42; Wenatchee 127, Sunnyside 29.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: West Valley 2:17.84. 200 free: Sarah French (WV) 2:57.61. 200 IM: Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:50.65. 50 free: Isabelle Stephens (WV) 31.66. 100 fly: Hannah Tran (WV) 1:19.83. 100 free: Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:07.67. 500 free: Ashlynn Mendez (WV) 8:05.45. 200 free relay: West Valley 2:06.54. 100 back: Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:18.64. 100 breast: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:27.00. 400 free relay: West Valley 5:21.01.
