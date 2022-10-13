Junior Kaitlyn Rudick scored a goal in each half to lead West Valley's girls to another hard-fought win over Wenatchee in CBBN soccer Thursday night.
After edging the Panthers 2-1 on the road last month, the Rams prevailed in the rematch 3-2 to push their records to 8-0 in league and 9-1-1 overall.
Senior goalkeeper Taylor Poor made five saves for West Valley, which travels to Moses Lake on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 18:51; 2, WV, Gigi Doucette, 38:00; 3, Wenatchee, 40:00.
Second half: 4, WV, Rudick (Lexi Jaramillo), 50:00; 5, Wenatchee, 78:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 5, Wenatchee 7.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, EPHRATA 0: At Ephrata, goalkeeper Kate Ketcham made four saves as the unbeaten Red Devils posted their fourth straight shutout and ninth overall while improving to 10-0 in league and 13-0-1 overall.
East Valley, ranked No. 1 in the state's 2A RPI, visits Ellensburg on Saturday before closing out its regular season next Thursday hosting Prosser.
In other league action, Ellensburg defeated Selah 3-1 and Othello edged Prosser 1-0.
First half: 1, EV, Ariana Lopez, 12:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Shannah Mellick (Jarisley Sanchez), 48:00; 3, EV, Lopez (PK), 49:00; 4, EV, Lilliana Byers, 63:00.
Saves: Alivia Helaas (Eph) 6; Kate Ketcham (EV) 4.
-
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 4, ZILLAH 0: At Marquette Stadium, Marisa Badillo earned a hat trick and Livy Alegria had a goal and two assists as the Lightning moved to 5-1 in league with its seventh straight win overall. La Salle plays at Wapato on Tuesday.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Ruby O'Connor), 10:00.
Second half: 2, La Salle, Badillo (Livy Alegria), 61:30; 3, La Salle, Badillo (Alegria), 62:30; 4, La Salle, Alegria, 69:00.
Saves: Zillah 3, Olivia Stevens (LS) 4.
-
NACHES VALLEY 2, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Jayda Gooler and Jorja Barbee knocked in goals for the Rangers, who host Toppenish on Tuesday. Toppenish was clipped by Wahluke, 1-0, on Thursday.
First half: 1, NV, Jayda Gooler (PK).
Second half: 2, NV, Jorja Barbee.
Saves: Maddy Jewett (NV) 24.
-
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, GRANGER 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller recorded a hat trick to lift her season total to 17 and she had three assists as the Scotties improved to 9-1 in league with a trip to Mabton scheduled for Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Frida Paniagua, 34:00; 2, Highland, Rachael Keller (Leslie Lopez), 39:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Melany Meza (Keller), 44:00; 4, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Anahi Garcia), 48:00; 5, Highland, Mendoza (Keller), 52:00; 6, Highland, Keller (PK), 55:00; 7, Highland, Garcia (Leslie Barragan), 67:00; 8, Highland, Gaby Paniagua (PK), 70:00; 9, Highland, Keller (Valeria Machorro), 74:00; 10, Highland, G. Paniagua (Keller), 78:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Kamila Herrera (G) 6.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, WEST VALLEY 1: At Wenatchee, in a clash of state-ranked teams, the No. 9 Panthers won at home 25-11, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23.
Seventh-ranked West Valley, which won the first meeting 3-0 at home, moved to 7-1 in league and hosts Moses Lake on Tuesday.
In other league play Tuesday, Moses Lake defeated Sunnyside 3-0 and Eastmont edged Eisenhower 3-2.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 13 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 1 block; Kaitlyn Leaverton 5 kills, 1 ace; Mia Gonzalez 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Ella Ferguson 3 kills, 7 digs; Heather Barbee 12 digs; Lexi Barbee 32 assists.
-
CWAC
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Grandview, Kendra Groeneveld was 23-for-23 serving with six aces and added 38 assists and nine digs to help the Mustangs rally for a 25-21, 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 win.
Prosser highlights: Kambree Blair 15 kills, 23 digs, 5 aces; Lay’lee Dixon 14 kills, 8 digs, 5 blocks, 6 aces; Julianna Phillips 7 kills, 1 block; Kendra Groeneveld 23-23 serving, 6 aces, 38 assists, 9 digs; Adriana Milanez 31 digs, 18 perfect passes; Auslyn Schab 9 digs; Autumn Burns 7 digs; Ally Denny 7 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 7 kills, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 5 aces; Jazmine Richey 7 kills, 11 digs; Sienna Black 6 kills, 5 blocks; Amaya Benitez 9 assists, 5 digs; Mía Sanchez 12 assists, 5 digs.
-
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Ellensburg, Lilly Button and Kacey Mayo combined for 32 assists and seven aces as the Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in league with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 sweep.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 dig; Mya Alvarado 5 assists, 2 digs; Tori Goodell 2 kills, 5 pp, 7 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 3 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 digs; Jalee Anderson 11 pp, 5 digs; Hailey Randolph 5 kills, 1 dig.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 13 kills, 15 digs, 10 perfect passes, 3 blocks; Alana Marrs 4 kills; Olivia Anderson 10 kills, 3 blocks; Hazel Murphy 4 kills, 2 bocks; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Leah Drexler 15 digs, 5 pp; Lilly Button 17 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs; Kacey Mayo 15 assists, 4 aces; Taylor Alder 5 pp, 7 digs; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 5 digs.
-
SELAH 3, OTHELLO 1: At Othello, Maddy Miller and Taylor Kieser combined for 40 assists and 28 digs and Kieser added 16 kills as the Vikings prevailed 25-27, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12. Selah, now 6-1 in league, hosts a nonleague match with Sunnyside on Saturday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 14-14 serving, 1 ace, 6 pp, 2 kills, 21 digs; Madi McNett 2 kills; Emily Hutchinson 22-23 serving, 5 aces, 8 pp, 6 kills, 25 digs; Taylor Kieser 1 ace, 16 kills, 11 digs, 19 assists; Maddy Miller 1 ace, 17 digs, 21 assists; Ana Hrle 1 ace, 1 block, 2 kills, 2 digs; Kylee Huntley 5 kills, 1 dig; Madilynn Shurtleff 15-16 serving, 1 ace, 7 pp, 7 kills, 14 digs.
-
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 3, ZILLAH 2: At La Salle, Natalia Valladares' 35 assists helped the Lightning rally for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 15-10 win and keep its league record clean at 6-0.
The West's other match also went five with Wapato beating Naches Valley 3-2.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 21 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Kaylee Wheeler 20 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Natalie Overby 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Genevieve McCoy 2 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills, 5 digs; Bianca Aguilera 1 ace, 4 digs; Natalia Valladares 35 assists, 7 digs; Hallie Tunstall 10 assists.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 2 digs, 1 kill, 1 block; Destyni Salme 3 kills, 8 digs; Emily Greene 16-16 serving, 18 digs; Emma Flood 15-17 serving, 1 ace, 6 kills, 31 digs; Indica 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 7 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 10-10 serving, 21 digs, 6 kills, 32 assists; Kya Gonzales 26-28 serving, 4 aces, 10 kills, 31 digs; Marissa Magana 4 digs, 2 kills; Mia Hicks 13-14 serving, 1 ace, 13 kills, 21 digs, 4 blocks.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, GRANGER 2: At Goldendale, the fourth-ranked Timberwolves kept their league mark clean at 9-0 but had to dig deep to do it, outlasting Granger 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-7.
Goldendale won the first meeting in Granger with a sweep and hadn't dropped a set in eight previous league matches. Both teams will compete in Saturday's Adna Invitational.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 24-24 serving, 20 perfect passes, 37 digs, 8 kills; Brylee Mulrony 43 assists, 18 digs; Taryn Rising 22 kills, 24 digs, 12 pp, 2 blocks; Lexi Molnar 13-14 serving, 20 digs, 2 kills; Lydia Hanning 13-14 serving, 2 kills, 7 digs, 5 pp; Brook Blain 18 kills, 8 blocks, 6 digs; Ada Garner 6-7 serving, 2 digs; Greta Gilliam 8-10 serving, 17 pp, 7 digs.
-
KITTITAS 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Kittitas, Dakota Rivera's six kills and four aces helped the Coyotes prevail 25-15, 25-15, 25-20. In other West play Tuesday, Cle Elum topped Highland 3-0.
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 2 kills; Emily Dick 3 assists; Abigail Hawk 1 kill; Ruby Trujillo 3 perfect passes.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 2 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Paige Danielle 1 kill, 4 aces, 7 digs; Dakota Rivera 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs; Carly Schaenherr 7 digs; Dixie Best 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Gabby Santos 2 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists; Mira Presnell 4 aces, 8 digs, 1 assist; Gilena Provaznik 3 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Wahluke, Tatiana Camacho's eight kills and four aces helped the Wildcats sweep 25-9, 25-16, 25-9.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 5 kills, 5 digs; Anika Ramos 4 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs; Karen Tenorio 14 digs; Kyra Hurley 5 aces; Naylanee Strom 6 aces, 19 assists; Reese Meninick 5 kills, 3 digs; Tatiana Camacho 4 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs.
-
FOOTBALL
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 55, GRANGER 0: At Kittitas, Josh Rosbach scored five touchdowns on Senior Night as the Coyotes moved to 2-1 in league and 4-3 overall.
Rosbach scored on runs of 35, 39, 31, 23 and 36 yards for Kittitas, which plays at Highland next Friday while Granger (1-2, 3-4) hosts White Swan.
Granger=0=0=0=0=—=0
Kittitas=7=27=14=7=—=55
Kitt — Josh Rosbach 35 run (Johnny Marin kick)
Kitt — Brendon Trudell 11 run (kick blocked)
Kitt — Rosbach 39 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Josiah Skindzier 43 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Kyle Littler 1 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Rosbach 31 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Rosbach 23 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Rosbach 36 run (Marin kick)
-
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
At Franklin Park
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 25, Selah 35, East Valley 92, Prosser 103.
Top 5: Nicolas Spencer (S) 16:35 (3m), Eric Swedin (S) 17:02, Chase Perez (Ell) 17:10, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:12, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 17:19.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 23, Selah 42, East Valley 66, Prosser inc.
Top 5: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 20:05, June Nemrow (Ell) 20:11, Mallory Keller (S) 20:33, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:35, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:35.
-
SCAC
At Connell
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 4-0, Royal 3-1, Connell 2-2, Naches Valley 1-3, Toppenish 0-4.
Top 5: Jio Herrera (CP) 17:33 (5K), Quinn Jones (NV) 17:50, Spencer Harris (C) 18:21, Drew Wipf (CP) 18:40, Zeke Durand (CP) 18:40.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 3-0, Royal 2-1, College Place 1-2, Toppenish 0-3, Connell inc.
Top 5: Brooke Miles (NV) 20:42, Taryn Huck (NV) 21:27, Kenia Orth (R) 21:31, Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:55, Allison Smith (NV) 22:38.
-
At Wahluke
BOYS
Top 5: Angel Vazquez (Wah) 18:22 (5K), Cristopher Galvan (Wah) 18:39, Tysen Reed (Z) 18:41, Vicente Medelez (Z) 18:43, Cristian Madrigal (Wah) 18:49.
GIRLS
Top 5: Diana Camargo (Wap) 19:39, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 22:52, Jennifer Hernandez (KB) 23;08, KaeLee Haber (Wap) 23:37, Adamaris Arellano (Wah) 23:51.
