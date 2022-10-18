MOSES LAKE — West Valley’s fourth-ranked boys tuned up for next week’s CBBN district meet with a dominant run at Tuesday’s final all-league meet at Blue Heron Park.
With Caden Casteel’s victory leading three Rams in the top five, West Valley easily posted six dual-scoring wins to finish 12-0 in league. WV’s entire team of seven varsity runners was among the top 20 finishers.
Eisenhower’s Isabella Alvarado won the girls race but the Cadets saw the program’s run of 144 straight dual victories come to an end with eighth-ranked Wenatchee going 6-0 followed by West Valley at 5-1.
The district meet will be held Oct. 27 at Franklin Park.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 6-0, Moses Lake 5-1, Wenatchee 4-2, Eisenhower 3-3, Eastmont 2-4, Sunnyside 1-5, Davis 0-6.
Winner: Caden Casteel (WV) 16:38 (5K).
Local highlights: 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:43; 3, Max Hutton (WV) 16:47; 5, Emil Miller (WV) 16:49; 8, Elijah Krueger (WV) 17:10; 9, Andrew Garcia (S) 17:14; 11, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:20; 12, Charlie Naught (WV) 17:21; 16, Eli Roberts (WV) 17:24; 19, Ethan Connell (WV) 17:37; 20, Nemiah Villanueva (Ike) 17:39; 21, Jacen Reyes (Ike) 17:41; 22, Alexzander Osorio (S) 17:58; 23, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 17:59.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 6-0, West Valley 5-1, Moses Lake 4-2, Eisenhower 3-3, Eastmont 2-4, Sunnyside 1-5, Davis 0-6.
Winner: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:42.
Local highlights: 5, Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 20:10; 6, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:15; 12, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 21:04; 13, Margo Fillmore (WV) 21:08; 18, Sage Andersen (WV) 21:36; 20, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 21:53; 22, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 22:00; 25, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 22:26.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, MOSES LAKE 0: At West Valley, the Rams moved to 8-1 in league with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 sweep over the third-place Mavericks (6-4) and will play at Eisenhower on Thursday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 17 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 5 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Lexi Barbee 32 assists.
-
EISENHOWER 3, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Sunnyside, the Cadets picked up their second league win with a 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 victory and will host West Valley on Thursday.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 32 assists, 5 kills, 4 aces, 21 digs, 1 block; Paris Powell 10 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Taylor Edwards 6 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs, 1 blocks; Anna Hull 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Alivia Colbert 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Ashley Serna 8 kills, 2 blocks; Braelen Skinner 2 assists, 3 aces, 34 digs Andrea Acevedo 4 aces, 10 digs.
-
CWAC
SELAH 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Selah, the Vikings improved to 7-1 in league with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-8 sweep and will play at Grandview on Thursday.
In other matches, Ellensburg swept Grandview 3-0 and Ephrata beat Othello 3-0.
Selah highlights: Jayce Scott 14-14 serving, ace, 10 digs; Madi McNett 2 kills, block; Emily Hutchinson 7-7 serving, ace, 7 pp, 6 kills, 14 digs; Taylor Kieser 22 kills, block, 6 digs, 12 assists; Maddy Miller 21-22 serving, 2 aces, kill, 11 digs, 29 assists; Ana Hrle 2 blocks, 2 kills, 2 digs; Kylee Huntley kill; Bella Lee kill; Madilynn Shurtleff 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 11 digs.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 1 kill, 1.5 blocks; Tori Goodell 4 pp, 4 digs, 1 ace; Rainey Arnold 3 kills, 2 pp; Jalee Anderson 1 assist, 6 pp, 2 digs; Hailey Randolph 3 kills, 3 pp, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 3 kills, 6 pp, 8 digs.
-
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, the Lightning swept 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 to push its West record to 7-0. La Salle hosts Naches Valley on Thursday.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 15 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 14 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Kaylee Truhler 1 ace; Malia Wheeler 1 dig, 30 assists, 2 kills; Bella Rios 2 digs; Angeles Torres 2 aces, 2 digs; Natalie Overby 1 block, 1 dig, 1 kill; Natalia Valladares 4 digs.
-
TOPPENISH 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, the Wildcats leveled their West mark at 3-3 with a 25-8, 25-20, 25-14 win and will host Zillah on Thursday.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 16 digs; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 15 digs, 8 kills; Anika Ramos 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 27 assists; Reese Meninick 2 aces, 10 digs, 3 kills; Tatiana Camacho 10 kills, 3 blocks.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, the Timberwolves pushed their West record to 10-0 with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-5 sweep and will host Zillah for a nonleague match on Saturday.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 18-18 serving, 7 aces, 9 pp, 5 digs, 7 kills; Taryn Rising 5-5 serving, 1 ace, 7 pp, 6 digs, 12 kills; Emily Tindall 3 aces, 20 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs; Brook Blain 5 kills, 1 block; Lexi Molnar 12-12 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Ada Garner 2 kills, 2 digs; Brylee Mulrony 4 aces, 12 pp, 18 digs; Lydia Hanning 3 kills, 2 digs, 4-4 serving.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 9 digs; Keirrah Roettger 4-5 serving, 7 kills, 7 digs; Joana Mata 6-6 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs, 16 assists; Jentry Simpson 7-8 serving, 4 kills, 6 digs; Clarisa Rojas 5-6 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs; Maritza Galarza 5-5 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Kimberly Quesada 3 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Aracely Reyna 1 dig.
-
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 0: At Granger, the Spartans prevailed 25-9, 25-8, 25-8, lifting their West record to 7-2, and will play at Highland on Thursday. The Scotties outlasted White Swan 3-2 on Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 29-30 serving, 15 aces, 1 kill, 18 assists, 4 digs, 4 pp; Eliana Rios 7-9 serving, 1 ace; 5 digs, 12 pp; Alyssa Roman 5-7 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs, 2 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 12-12 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 3 pp; Marian Alaniz 11-12 serving, 5 aces, 11 kills, 2 digs, 2 pp; Amy Torres 7 kills, 9 digs, 7 pp; Stacey Cruz 1 pp; Estrella Valencia 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 pp.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Paige Danielle 3 digs; Dakota Rivera 2 kills; Carly Schaenherr 6 digs; Dixie Best 2 digs; Gabby Santos 1 kill, 4 assists; Mira Presnell 12 digs, 2 assists; Gilena Provaznik 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 assist.
-
NONLEAGUE
CONNELL 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, the Eagles, who are second in the East at 5-1, earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 sweep. Zillah (4-2 West) plays at Toppenish on Thursday.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 3 kills; Destyni Salme 5 kills, 3 digs; Emily Greene 12 digs; Emma Flood 10-10 serving, 2 kills, 1 ace, 31 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 8-8 serving, 3 kills, 27 assists, 7 digs; Kya Gonzales 10-12 serving, 9 kills, 17 digs; Marissa Magana 4 kills; Mia Hicks 9-10 serving, 5 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 1, MOSES LAKE 0: At Moses Lake, West Valley remained unbeaten thanks to a late goal by Bailey Steiner. The Rams can clinch the district tournament’s No. 1 seed and at least a share of the regular season title with a win over visiting Eisenhower on Saturday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, WV, Bailey Steiner (Avah Faries), 78:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 2; Moses Lake 10.
-
EISENHOWER 7, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Eisenhower, Esperanza Haro scored twice and the Cadets improved to 5-4 in league play, moving into a tie for third place with Eastmont. Ike will travel to West Valley while Sunnyside hosts Eastmont on Saturday.
In Tuesday’s other match, Wenatchee beat Davis 3-0.
First half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm, 10:00; 2, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Diehm), 26:00; 3, Ike, Monica Garcia (Diehm), 33:00.
Second half: 4, Ike, Alexia Lee (Garcia), 47:00; 5, Ike, Haro (Yarelin Plaster), 50:00; 6, Ike, Lee (Alondra Perez), 61:00; 7, Ike, Laurel Downes (Nevaeh Lopez), 70:00.
Saves: Sunnyside 9; Vanessa Tellez (E) 0.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 4, OTHELLO 0: At Ellensburg, Jamison Philip scored twice and fellow sophomores Derynn Bala and Alex Bach both added a goal each for the Bulldogs. They improved to 6-5 in league play with one match remaining, Thursday at Grandview.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Derynn Bala, 6:00; 2, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip, 8:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Alex Bach, 42:00; 4, Ellensburg, Philip, 56:00.
-
SELAH 1, GRANDVIEW 0 (OT): At Grandview, Brooke Reiber scored in extra time to help in the Vikings’ season finale to guarantee them the #2 seed in the district tournament. Grandview, which is scheduled to conclude its regular season at Othello, fell back into a tie for the sixth and final district tournament spot thanks to Ephrata’s 2-1 win over Prosser Tuesday night.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: 1, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Madison Huri), 84:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 1.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 1, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Mia Anaya scored to keep the Wildcats even with La Salle in the loss column atop the SCAC West. They’ll host Zillah on Thursday before concluding their season at Wapato next Tuesday. Naches Valley travels to La Salle Thursday night.
In other games featuring SCAC West teams Tuesday night, La Salle beat Wapato 7-2 and Zillah lost 4-2 to Connell in a nonleague match.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 56:00.
Saves: Janet Torres (T) 2; Maddy Jewett (NV) 33.
-
EWAC
HIGHLAND 1, MABTON 0: At Mabton, an early goal from Anahi Lamas held up as the Scotties moved to 10-1 in league play. They’ll travel to Warden Thursday while Mabton travels to Burbank.
In Tuesday’s other match, Goldendale beat White Swan 14-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Anahi Lamas (Aylin Aguilera), 8:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 1; Kenia Morales (M) 3.
