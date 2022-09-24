BELLEVUE — Sweeping all four of the flights and led by Caden Casteel’s victory, West Valley’s boys won the 32-team Bellevue Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Ranked fourth in last week’s 4A state coaches poll, the Rams finished 1-2 in the first three flights and Casteel won the fourth and final race, covering a swift 5,000-meter course 15 minutes, 15 seconds. West Valley dominated the team scoring with 30 points — 55 ahead of sixth-ranked Kamiakin.
Eisenhower’s Nathan Johnson (15:22) and Isabela Alvarado (18:04) placed second in the elite flights.
Both teams will compete in the 49th annual Sunfair Invitational at Franklin Park on Saturday.
BOYS
Top 5 teams: West Valley 30, Kamiakin 85, Ellensburg 128, Roosevelt 128, Eisenhower 139. Also: East Valley, Davis, Naches Valley.
Flight 1-2: 1, Caden Casteel (WV) 15:15; 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 15:22; 4, Boden Alderson (WV) 15:36; 7, Chase Perez (Ell) 16:16; 9, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 16:21; 16, Brody Michael (Ell) 16:49. Flight 3-4: 1, Max Hutton (WV) 16:05; 2, Mac Steele (Ell) 16:13; 3, Eli Roberts (WV) 16:23; 9, Nemiah Villanueva (Ike) 16:50. Flight 5-6: 1, Emil Miller (WV) 16:02; 2, Elijah Krueger (WV) 16:15; 4, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 16:54; 7, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 17:10; 8, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 17:17. Flight 7-8: 1, Ethan Connell (WV) 16:35; 2, Charlie Naught (WV) 16:42.
GIRLS
Top 5 teams: Roosevelt 71, Lewis & Clark 78, Eisenhower 110, Ballard 127, Ellensburg 152. Also: West Valley, Naches Valley, East Valley, Davis.
Flight 1-2: 2, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 18:04; 5, Olive Clark (Ike) 18:21; 6, Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 18:36; 10, June Nemrow (Ell) 19:01; 12, Taryn Huck (NV) 19:27; 16, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:47; 21, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:13. Flight 3-4: 5, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:32; 6, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 19:45; 7, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 19:55; 8, Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 19:57; 9, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 19:58; 14, Katrina Feriante (NV) 20:16; 15, Yutong Liang (Ell) 20:23. Flight 5-6: 6, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 20:23; 9, Mackenzie Malmberg (EV) 20:48; 10, Margo Fillmore (WV) 20:51. Flight 7-8: 5, Presley Weatherley (EV) 21:11.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN WEST VALLEY 6, MOSES LAKE 3: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte and Gigi Doucette knocked in two goals apiece for the Rams, who led 6-1 midway through the second half.
West Valley moved to 3-0 in league and 4-1-1 overall and will play at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Kendall Moore, 3:25; 2, Moses Lake, 8:40; 3, WV, Gigi Doucette, 10:10; 4, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos, 26:46; 5, WV, Jes Lizotte (Alexi Jaramillo), 30:15.
Second half: 6, WV, Lizotte, 42:00; 7, WV, Doucette (Lizotte), 59:15; 8, Moses Lake, 68:13; 9, Moses Lake, 74:50.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 5, Moses Lake 12.
EISENHOWER 8, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Isabella Diehm scored two goals and had five assists for the Cadets, who host West Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Diehm set up a first-half hat trick for Alexia Lee.
First half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Nevaeh Lopez), 2:00; 2, Ike, Alexia Lee (Diehm), 5:00; 3, Ike, Lee (Diehm), 7:00; 4, Ike, Lee (Diehm), 8:00; 5, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Diehm),14:00; 6, Ike, Haro (Diehm), 20:00; 7, Ike, Diehm (Yarelin Plaster), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Ike, Sierra Downes (PK), 71:00.
Saves: Vanessa Telllez (E) 2, Veronica Sanchez (S) 5.
WENATCHEE 6, DAVIS 0: At Davis, goalkeeper Alexis Torres made 10 saves for the Pirates (1-2 CBBN, 2-3-1 overall), who play at Moses Lake on Tuesday.
CWAC
SELAH 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Allison Moultray’s tally at the end of regulation was the different for the Vikings, who got five saves from Lexi Grenz in the shutout.
Selah improved to 3-2 in league and 4-4 overall and will host Grandview on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Selah, Allison Moultray (Kennedy Cobb), 80:00
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 5.
EAST VALLEY 4, EPHRATA 1: At East Valley, Shannah Mellick earned a hat trick, including two penalty kicks in the second half, as the unbeaten Red Devils moved to 4-0 in league and 7-0-1 for the season. On Thursday EV will play at Prosser, which blanked Othello 2-0 on Saturday.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick, 22:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Mellick (PK), 43:00; 3, Eph, Addina Kundson, 45:00; 4, EV, Mellick (PK), 71:00; 5, EV, Lilliana Byers, 79:00.
Saves: Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 2; Madison Morrison (EV) 1; Alivia Helaas (Eph) 15.
NONLEAGUE KIONA-BENTON 2, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Kiona-Benton, goalkeeper Maddy Jewett recorded 13 saves for the Rangers, who host Wapato on Tuesday.
In EWAC play, Goldendale edged Zillah 2-1.
FOOTBALL
CWAC
PROSSER 52, ABERDEEN 14: At Prosser, Kory McClure threw five touchdown passes in the first half and Neo Medrano ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass as the third-ranked Mustangs improved to 4-0.
Prosser will host Ellensburg on Friday to resume CWAC play.
In other games Saturday, Wapato defeated Mabton 56-0.
Aberdeen 0 0 0 14 — 14
Prosser 28 24 0 0 — 52
Pro — Neo Medrano 4 run (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Erik Delgado 80 punt return (Flores kick)
Pro — Flores 8 pass from Kory McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Medrano 18 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Isaac Kernan 18 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Havic Prieto 40 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 42
Pro — Nate Robertson 10 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE ZILLAH 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Zillah, Kya Gonzales’ eight kills led the Leopards to their third straight sweep, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23. Zillah hosts La Salle on Tuesday.
Zillah highlights: Jacelyn Yearout 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 21 assists; Alaina Garza 3 kills; Destyni Salme 7-9 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs; Emma Flood 2 kills, 6 digs; Kya Gonzales 8 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs; Liz Walle 12-13 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills; Mia Hicks 12-14 serving, 3 kills, 8 digs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC At Selah
Team scores: Selah 68, Ellensburg 53, East Valley 23, Naches Valley 9, Clarkston 8, Toppenish 6,
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Goin) 2:04.77, Ellensburg 2:10.97, East Valley 2:15.38.
200 free: Riley Goin (S) 2:21.02, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:22.48, Ila Child (Ell) 2:25.33.
200 IM: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:33.86, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:38.09, Melissa Zuniga (T) 2:41.78.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 24.89, Emily Holt (Ell) 26.87.
100 fly: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 1:08.29, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:12.09, Hannah Rees (S) 1:14.87.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 56.98, Emily Holt (Ell) 58.89, Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:02.52.
500 free: Riley Goin (S) 6:21.91, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:41.52, Sofia Tomulty (Ell) 6:56.34.
200 free relay: Selah (Vick, Espinoza-Coleman, Strand, Young) 1:51.87, Ellensburg 1:53.34, East Valley 2:03.70.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:10.70, Addy Flowers (S) 1:14.83.
100 breast: Gabi Young (S) 1:21.28, Emilliana Barba (EV) 1:23.67, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 1:25.95.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Child, Keller, Holt) 4:16.56, Selah 4:28.82.
