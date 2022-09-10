SELAH — With five players reaching double-digit kills, West Valley battled for a five-set victory over Selah in nonleague volleyball Saturday afternoon.
Kennedy Webb and Lily Kinloch had 16 and 13 kills, respectively, and Kaitlyn Leaverton, Mia Gonzalez and Ella Ferguson collected 10 apiece for the Rams, who prevailed 25-18, 25-18, 26-28, 25-27, 15-11.
West Valley will host Ellensburg on Tuesday, Selah travels to Hanford on Thursday, and both teams will compete in Saturday's SunDome Volleyball Festival.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 16 kills, 7 aces, 11 digs; Lily Kinloch 13 kills, 12 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 10 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Mia Gonzalez 10 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Ferguson 10 kills, 1 block; Emily Strong 18 digs; Heather Barbee 10 digs, 7 aces; Lexi Barbee 48 assists, 10 digs.
-
DAVIS 3, PROSSER 1: At Prosser, Sally Gargus had 19 digs and 28 perfect passes as the Pirates moved to 3-0 with a 22-25, 27-25, 29-27, 25-15 victory. Davis opens CBBN play at Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 26-26 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 15 assists; Shaela Allen-Greggs 13-14 serving, 10 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Litzy Carillo 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 7 pp, 9 digs, 1 block; Camryn Birch 9-10 serving, 8 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks; Kathlene Velazquez 10-11 serving, 1 ace, 7 digs, 13 assists; Sally Gargus 8-11 serving, 2 aces, 28 pp, 19 digs, 1 assist; Rose Pineda 4 digs, 2 pp; Vennesy Martinez 2 blocks.
-
GRANGER 3, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Marian Alaniz's 16 kills and Jaylin Golob's 32 assists with five aces on 27-of-29 serving sparked the Spartans to a 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-6 marathon victory.
Emma Flood had 23 digs and six aces on 24-for-26 serving for Zillah.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 27-29 serving, 5 aces, 8 kills, 32 assists, 11 digs; Eliana Rios 9-11 serving, 23 digs, 44 perfect passes; Alyssa Roma 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, 12 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 23-23 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 18 digs, 14 pp; Marian Alaniz 12-12 serving, 16 kills; Amy Torres 11-13 serving, 9 kills, 23 digs, 19 pp; Stacey Cruz 18 digs, 20 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 3 kills; Emily Greene 17-20 serving, 10 digs; Emma Flood 24-26 serving, 6 aces, 23 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 23 assists, 12 digs; Kya Gonzales 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 14 digs; Liz Walle 12-12 serving, 3 kills; Mia Hicks 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 13 kills, 15 digs.
-
TOPPENISH 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, the Wildcats earned a 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 victory and will host College Place on Tuesday.
In other matches Saturday, Wapato defeated Mabton 3-1.
-
FOOTBALL
NONLEAGUE
SEDRO-WOOLLEY 42, EISENHOWER 14: At Eisenhower, sophomore Moses Spurrier passed for 163 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead the Cadets, who led 14-7 after the first quarter.
Sedro-Woolley quarterback Cartsen Reynolds threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 61 yards.
Eisenhower (0-2) hosts Moses Lake to open CBBN play on Friday.
In other games Saturday, Granger defeated Mabton 34-0.
Sedro-Woolley=21=0=7=14=—=42
Eisenhower=14=0=0=0=—=14
Ike — Moses Spurrier 6 run (David Aguilar kick)
Ike — Judah Oldenkamp 12 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Greysen Sartain 14-38, Marcus Cunningham 8-24, Spurrier 8-22.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 15-28-1-163.
RECEIVING — Ike, Sartain 5-15, Nehemiah Garcia 4-98, Oldenkamp 3-34, Aaron Culler 2-19, Mark Stephens 1-(minus 3).
-
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 2, SELAH 1: At Selah, Tiffany Stratton's second tally early in the second half broke a 1-1 tie and the Rams leaned on their defense the rest of the way.
West Valley hosts East Valley on Tuesday while Selah opens CWAC play at Othello.
First half: 1, Selah, WV own goal; 2, WV, Tiffany Stratton, 19:30.
Second half: 2, WV, Stratton (Gigi Doucette), 45:30.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 12, Selah 7.
-
NACHES VALLEY 3, GRANGER 0: At Naches Valley, Jayda Gooler recorded a hat trick for the Rangers, who led 1-0 at halftime. Bella Rowe assisted on two of the goals.
Granger goalkeeper Erikah Cuevas made nine saves.
-
OTHER SCORES: Lake Stevens 6, Eisenhower 1; Davis 0, Battle Ground 0; Grandview 12, Wapato 0; Hanford 3, Prosser 2; Cashmere 11, La Salle 2; Kalama 4, Highland 0; Stevenson 1, Goldendale 0; Quincy 4, Mabton 0.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
West Valley wins relays
ELLENSBURG — West Valley's Boden Alderson, Skye Stenehjem, Max Hutton, Nicole Murdock and Caden Casteel teamed up to capture the victory at Saturday's Ellensburg's Co-ed Relays at Carey Lakes.
The Rams' quintet clocked 43:59 over the 1.5-mile course. Wenatchee was second (45:19) followed by Ephrata (45:21) and Ellensburg (45:30) in the 20-team field that featured 500 runners.
Boys top 10: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 7:47 (1.5 miles), Max Hutton (WV) 7:57, Caden Casteel (WV) 7:57, Chase Perez (Ell) 8:06, Boden Alderson (WV) 8:07, Ezra Week (Casc) 8:08, Emil Miller (WV) 8:13, Hayden Malone (Eph) 8:19, Charlie Naught (WV) 8:20, Elijah Krueger (WV) 8:21.
Girls top 10: Diana Camargo (Wap) 9:30 (1.5 miles), Holly Fromherz (Ell) 9:43, Brooke Miles (NV) 9:47, Haley Loewen (Wen) 9:49, Nicole Murdock (WV) 9:57, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 10:01, Kirsten Jarmin (Wen) 10:01, Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 10:03, Eloise Bolles (Wen) 10:14, Taryn Huck (NV) 10:16.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC all-league meet
At Selah
Team scores: Selah 71, Ellensburg 47, Grandview 17, Prosser 15, East Valley 12, Naches Valley 8, Toppenish 4.
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 2:05.90, Grandview 2:11.29, Ellensburg 2:13.36.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:20.73, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 2:22.40, Ebony Mireles (G) 2:24.88.
200 IM: Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:40.93, Faithe Miller (P) 2:45.78.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.23 (school record, 2A state), Abby Advincula (NV) 28.83, Ebony Mireles (G) 29.00.
100 fly: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 1:07.83, Faithe Miller (P) 1:12.48, Jedidia Alvarez (G) 1:12.89.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 57.66, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:03.93, Hannah Perkins (P) 1:05.44.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:09.88 (school record), Emily Holt (Ell) 6:28.28, Riley Goin (S) 6:28.40.
200 free relay: Ellensburg (Dick, Schoos, Rice, Holt) 1:56.44, Selah 2:02.09, Toppenish 2:31.64.
100 back: Addy Flowers (S) 1:14.55, Abby Advincula (NV) 1:16.41, Ila Child (Ell) 1:16.69.
100 breast: Gabi Young (S) 1:20.10, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:20.63, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:22.90.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Fredrickson, Child, Holt) 4:16.87, Selah 4:17.36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.