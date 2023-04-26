With a sweep over Davis on Wednesday at Kissel Park, West Valley’s boys and girls tennis teams are one win away from perfect runs through CBBN matches.
A day after sweeping Wenatchee on their home courts, the boys prevailed 6-1 while the girls won 7-0 to lift their league records to 11-0. The Rams will close out the regular season on Tuesday hosting Moses Lake.
West Valley will host the CBBN district tournament on May 13-15.
West Valley boys 6, Davis 1
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Angel Sanchez 7-5, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Matthew Bethel 6-1, 6-4; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Max Fleming 6-3, 6-0; Luke Kwon (WV) d. Brigdon Feen 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Raul Meza-Liam Hill 6-2, 6-3; d. Pete Kegley-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Oliver Temple-Alex Lascar 6-0, 6-1; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Alex Vargas-Coleman Russel 6-0, 6-1.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Anya Boughton 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Alondra Valladares 6-0, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Zanna Orvald-Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison-Hollis Bendall (WV) d. Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland 6-0, 6-1; Piper Tweedy-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Chloe Paulson-Yahaira Cortez 6-1, 6-2.
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 1, White Swan 0
Singles: Miguel Martinez (T) d. James Gibson 6-0, 6-2.
Toppenish girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Jasmine Gibson 6-0, 6-2; Magali Mendoza (T) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-0, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-0.
TRACK
CWAC
At Grandview
BOYS
100: Cole Bronkhorst (P) 11.61. 200: Dillon Lopes (S) 23.51. 400: Eric Swedin (S) 55.00. 800: Trevor Thomas (P) 2:11.60. 1600: Zeus Montano (G) 4:53.40. 3200: Montano (G) 10:45.44. 110H: Carson Bailey (P) 18.48. 300H: Caleb Williams (S) 46.93. 4x100: Prosser 44.36. 4x400: Selah 3:41.10.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (G) 50-10.5. Disc: Easton Paeschke (P) 131-10. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 145-1. HJ: Evan Kinley (S) 5-9. PV: Owen Moultray (S) 11-6. LJ: Neo Medrano (P) 19-1.5. TJ: Medrano (P) 42-3.
GIRLS
100: Naomi Chavez (P) 13.45. 200: Katharine Hudak (P) 28.07. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:03.37. 800: Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:29.25. 1600: Elizabeth Norris (P) 5:43.83. 3200: Miriam Slonecker (P) 14:16.47. 100H: Isabella Martinez (P) 18.03. 300H: Chavez (P) 51.17. 4x100: Prosser 53.00. 4x200: Prosser 1:51.16. 4x400: Selah 4:18.90.
Shot: Allyson Garza (S) 32-11.5. Disc: Garza (S) 93-2. Jav: Avery Barnhart (P) 111-3. HJ: Payten Gill (S) 4-10. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 10-0. LJ: Kambree Blair (P) 16-4.5. TJ: Blair (P) 35-0.
SCAC
At Royal
BOYS
100: Jose Torres (T) 11.33. 200: Nicholas Soto (T) 23.09. 400: Joel Salas (C) 55.30. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:14.57. 1600: Ulysses Pinon (T) 5:05.53. 3200: Cristopher Galvan (Wah) 11:22.80. 110H: Jackson Price (C) 17.64. 300H: Gavin George (NV) 44.98. 4x100: Toppenish 45.42. 4x400: Connell 3:48.40.
Shot: Edgar Delarosa (R) 43-4. Disc: Nathan Chavez (C) 121-0. Jav: Kellen Riner (C) 155-0. PV: Thomas Worby (NV) 10-0. LJ: Riner (C) 19-2. TJ: Peyton Pyeatt (C) 40-7.5.
GIRLS
100: Ivy Delay (R) 12.91. 200: Emilee Van Buren (C) 27.05. 400: Van Buren (C) 1:03.90. 800: Morgan Jenks (C) 2:34.51. 1600: Olive Clark (NV) 5:35.34. 3200: Clark (NV) 12:04.79. 100H: Brandy Ferguson (C) 18.09. 300H: Allison Smith (NV) 50.31. 4x100: Royal 53.90. 4x200: Connell 1:53.01. 4x400: Connell 4:29.16.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 35-4. Disc: Camacho (T) 109-9. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 110-0. HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-8. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0. LJ: Aud. Smith (NV) 16-5. TJ: Allison Smith (NV) 29-7.
At College Place
BOYS
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.21. 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 23.29. 400: Johan Valladares (LS) 52.09. 800: Jio Herrera (CP) 2:17.40. 1600: Tysen Reed (Z) 5:07.08. 3200: Vicente Medelez (Z) 11:10.06. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 17.03. 300H: Zilla (CP) 44.14. 4x100: La Salle 45.38. 4x400: Zillah 3:33.40.
Shot: Ian Judd (LS) 43-7.5. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 154-10. Jav: Dawson Catlett (CP) 124-8. HJ: Aiden Garza (Z) 5-8. PV: Leland Sander (Z) 9-0. LJ: Craig (LS) 21-10. TJ: Nic Navarre (Z) 38-4.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.89. 200: Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 27.96. 400: Briseida Cisneros (Z) 1:07.97. 800: Olivia Alegria (LS) 2:29.93. 1600: Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:45.56. 3200: Camargo (Wap) 12:13.67. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 16.91. 300H: Craig (LS) 49.81. 4x100: College Place 53.64. 4x200: College Place 1:58.02. 4x400: Zillah 4:51.41.
Shot: Natalie Overby (LS) 35-7. Disc: Overby (LS) 93-0. Jav: Ava Mohney (CP) 73-4. HJ: Mya Adams (CP) 4-8. PV: Sofia Alvarado (Wap) 6-6. LJ: Adams (CP) 15-10. TJ: Hicks (Z) 34-6.5.
GOLF
CWAC
Boys POD No. 4
Team scores: Ephrata 327, Othello 359, East Valley 360, Selah 379, Ellensburg 381, Grandview 404, Prosser 460.
Girls POD No. 4
Team scores: Selah 402, East Valley 411, Othello 412, Ephrata 433, Grandview 489, Prosser 497, Ellensburg 663.
