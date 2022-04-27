MOSES LAKE — West Valley’s boys and girls tennis teams remained unbeaten in CBBN play with a sweep at Moses Lake on Wednesday.
The boys used a sweep of the four singles matches to win 4-3 while the girls prevailed 6-1. Both teams are 10-0.
West Valley will play Davis in its final home league match on Tuesday and then finish CBBN play at Eastmont on Wednesday.
West Valley boys 4, Moses Lake 3
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Emit Madsen 6-1, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Daniel Bowen 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Derek O’Brien 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. Collin Lehman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Adam Wiseman-Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Josh Acevedo-Ian Wiseman (ML) d. Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Roman Jenks-Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. Joshua Raj-Kai Padilla 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
West Valley girls 6, Moses Lake 1
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Cece Trinnamin 6-0, 6-1; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Sara Carpenter 6-1, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Kalei Bruce 6-0, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Abby O’Neil 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Amelie Gregoire-Malik’s Warnick (ML) d. Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Hollis BendallKayla Maison (WV) d. Sydney ThomasEden Figueroa 6-3, 6-2; Zanna Orvald-Bella Dela Combe (WV) d. Kylie Thomas-Amelia Bowen 6-2, 6-1.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Hazen Jacob (W) d. Isaac Sauer 6-1, 6-1; Alejandro Ibarra (W) for.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 6-1, 6-0; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for; Kazmir Clark-Jhace DeLaCruz (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Jennifer Marcial 6-2, 6-0; Eva Quintero (W) d. Nadya Espindola 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Mya Morales-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 6-0, 6-0; Kellie Martin-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Mackayla Bruncheau-Cassandra Contreras 6-0, 6-0.
-
TRACK
SCAC
At College Place
Boys highlights — 100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.72. 200: Emilio Vela (Wap) 23.47. 400: Johan Valladares (LS) 54.14. 4x100: Wapato 46.00. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 142-8. HJ: Fabian Alvarado (Wap) 5-10. LJ: Vela (Wap) 20-6. TJ: Vela (Wap) 44-1.25.
Girls highlights — 100: Alaina Garza (Z) 13.77. 200: Garza (Z) 28.92. 800: Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:35.78. 1600: Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:31.59. 4x100: Zillah 54.28. 4x400: La Salle 4:46.08. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 31-1. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10. LJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 15-5. TJ: Hicks (Z) 34-8.
-
EWAC
At Highland
Boys highlights — 100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.82. 3200: Alden Williams (Go) 10:17.21. 4x400: Highland 3:52.55. Shot: Samuel Vazquez (Mab) 41-1. PV: Stephen Pittman (Go) 10-6. LJ: Hakala (H) 19-7. Girls highlights — 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 13:56.16. Shot: Gwen Rydberg (H) 31-2. Disc: Rydberg (H) 118-3. TJ: Emma Olson (Go) 31-3.
At River View
Boys highlights — 200: Chris Villa (Gr) 24.85. 4x100: Kittitas 45.82. 4x400: Kittitas 3:53.36. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-8. Girls highlights — Shot: Emma Whitaker (K) 28-5. Disc: Whitaker (K) 76-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.