Led by the 1-2 finish of Henry Preacher and Alexander Garcia-Widmer in boys singles, West Valley's boys and girls swept the team titles at the CBBN district tournament on Saturday and Monday at West Valley and the Yakima Tennis Club.
Ellie Tweedy and Maddie Pickett placed second in girls doubles and will join Preacher and Garcia-Widmer at the Class 4A state tournament in Kennewick next week.
WV's boys were even more dominant in singles with Axel Fulton placing third.
The Rams had third-place finishes in all the brackets with Ivy Tweedy in girls singles, Kel Griffiths and Dhruv Kumar in boys doubles and Ahlyah Basmeh and Zanna Orvald in girls doubles.
BOYS
Singles — Championship: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) 6-2, 6-2. Second place: Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Axel Fulton (WV) 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Championship: Ben Borden-Evan Mueller (Wen) d. Kai Bromiley-Andrew Van Liew (Wen) 6-2, 6-4. Second place: Bromiley-Van Liew (Wen) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Singles — Championship: Chloe Andrewjeski (Wen) d. Heather Hayes (Wen) 6-2, 6-2. Second place: Hayes (Wen) d. Ivy Tweedy (WV) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Championship: Malika Warnick-Amelie Gregoire (ML) d. Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV). Second place: Tweedy-Pickett (WV) d. Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) 6-2, 6-0.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
OTHELLO 4, SELAH 1: At Carlon Park, Ellie Urlacher went 2-for-3 with a double and Sydnee Coons hit an RBI single for the Vikings in Tuesday's district championship.
Othello (21-1) advances to the Class 2A state tournament on the same fields next week, and Selah (13-8) will play Ellensburg in a winner-to-state, loser-out game scheduled for noon Saturday at Carlon Park.
Highlights: Ellie Urlacher (S) 2-3, 2b; Sydnee Coons (S) 1-3, RBI; Aerin Lee (S) CG, 6 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Lovie Franco (O) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Amarie Guzman (O) 1-2, solo HR, 2 runs.
-
ELLENSBURG 10, EAST VALLEY 4: At Carlon Park, Maddie Kennedy and Alexis Gillespie both homered for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs while driving in a combined six runs in a loser-out game.
Kennedy also threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and first baseman Kassidy Winter doubled twice for Ellensburg.
Highlights: Lily Case (Ell) 2-4; Maddie Kennedy (Ell) 3-4, HR, 2 RBI; Kassidy Winter (Ell) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chante Leadercharge (Ell) 2-2, 2 runs; Alexis Gillespie (Ell) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI; Kayle Jones (EV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Madison Morrison (EV), 2b, run.
-
ELLENSBURG 14, EPHRATA 9: At Carlon Park, Alexis Gillespie and Maddie Kennedy clubbed two home runs each as the Bulldogs avenged a first-round loss and eliminated Ephrata to go 2-0 on Tuesday.
Gillespie finished with seven RBI and Jami Nelson and Kass Winter also homered for Ellensburg (12-11), which will play Selah in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Maddie Kennedy 2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson 2-4, 2b, HR, RBI; Kass Winter 2-4, HR, RBI; Chante Leadercharge 2-2, 2b; Reagan Messner 2-3, 2b, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI.
-
CBBN DISTRICT
WENATCHEE 11, EISENHOWER 5: At Wenatchee, the fourth-seeded Panthers survived the play-in game and will play another loser-out contest on Friday at West Valley.
Olivia Rankin was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the season finale for the Cadets.
Ike highlights: Paige Falk 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Olivia Rankin 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Zoe Niblett 2-4, run; Alexia Lydin 2-4.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
WAHLUKE 14, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, the Warriors won the divisional play-in game and advance to the first round on Thursday and will play at College Place. The West's top two teams will host openers on Thursday with Kiona-Benton at Wapato and Connell at Zillah.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 19, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 2: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips pitched a one-hitter and was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI and Shakina Miller was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBI for the Coyotes in their first-round game.
The tournament moves to Kiwanis Park on Friday and Kittitas (18-3) will meet Goldendale in a semifinal at 4 p.m. River View and Warden will meet in the other semifinal at the same time.
Kittitas highlights: Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 1 hit; Rillee Huber 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 BB; Carli Gay 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller 4-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI.
-
GOLDENDALE 11, MABTON 9: At Mabton, the Timberwolves held off the Vikings in a first-round game to advance to Friday's semifinals. In Tuesday's other first-round games, River View topped Cle Elum 10-7 and Warden defeated Granger 17-0.
Mabton highlights: Malloree Simpson 4-4, HR, 4 RBI, CG, 10 K; Amy Moreno 2-4; Karen Espinoza-Mendez 2-3, 2 RBI.
-
GOLF
Kibbe, Abrams win titles
SUNNYSIDE — Zillah's Dallin Kibbe won on a tiebreaker and La Salle's Quincey Abrams prevailed by one stroke in a pair of tense individual duels at Tuesday's SCAC district tournaments at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
Kibbe and Naches Valley's Garric Shirrod tied with rounds of 78 and Kibbe won on the first tiebreaker hole. Abrams edged Megan Foertsch of College Place by a stroke for the girls title.
The top eight finishers qualified for the 1A state tournament at Spokane's Indian Canyon Golf Course next week.
BOYS
State qualifiers: 1, Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 78 (won tiebreaker hole); 2, Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 78; 6, Lane Sealock (Zillah) 91; 7, Luke Moore (Zillah) 92; 8, Riley LaBarr (Naches Valley) 95.
GIRLS
State qualifiers: 1, Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 107; 3, Emma Stubner (Naches Valley) 112; 4, Madelynn Kime (NV) 113; 5, Maci Christopherson (NV) 113; 8, Gerra Shock (Zillah) 118.
