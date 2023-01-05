West Valley’s Gabe Cardenas, Eli Krueger and Wyatt Anderson won two individual events apiece and swam on two first-place relays in victories over Eisenhower and Davis in CBBN boys swimming Thursday at Lions Pool.
The Rams topped Eisenhower 104-50 and Davis 108-28.
Also competing, Zillah’s Ian Muffet clocked 1:01.48 in the 100 breast and 2:06.54 in the 200 IM.
At Lions Pool
Team scores: West Valley 104, Eisenhower 50; West Valley 108, Davis 28; Davis 50, Sunnyside 49; Eisenhower 80, Sunnyside 44.
200 medley relay: WV (Rosswessl, Cardenas, Anderson, Cardenas) 1:55.89, Eisenhower 2:24.88.
200 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 2:18.94, Alexis Parrales (E) 2:28.5.
200 IM: Blake McCabe (WV) 2:40.37, Samuel Roy (E) 2:49.55.
50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.69, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.85.
100 fly: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:03.66, Caleb Magalei (E) 1:14.91.
100 free: Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:02.15, Jacob Goin (WV) 1:07.94.
500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 6:21.85, Roy (E) 6:33.17.
200 free relay: WV (G. Cardenas, L. Cardenas, B. McCabe, Krueger) 1:49.41, Eisenhower 2:13.2.
100 back: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:08.50, Rossmeisl (WV) 1:09.83.
100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.88, L. Cardenas (WV) 1:16.02.
400 free relay: West Valley (Anderson, Rossweisl, Krueger, Goin) 4:04.54, Eisenhower 4:36.18.
BOWLING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3.5, WEST VALLEY .5
At Nob Hill Bowl
Games scores: Wenatchee 822, West Valley 801; Wenatchee 764, West Valley 738; West Valley 157, Wenatchee 157; Wenatchee 156, West Valley 135.
WV highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 350 (182); Evka Ball (WV) 162.
